 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gatorade honors Broken Arrow's Mackenzie McGuire as state's top volleyball player
0 Comments

Gatorade honors Broken Arrow's Mackenzie McGuire as state's top volleyball player

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Broken Arrow senior Mackenzie McGuire was named Tuesday as Gatorade's Oklahoma Volleyball Player of the Year.

McGuire is the third Broken Arrow athlete to receive the award, following two-time winner Sara Kincaid (1997, '98) and Cora Kincaid (1995).

McGuire, a 6-1 outside hitter, produced 556 kills and 262 digs in 2021 as she led the Tigers (24-11) to the Class 6A quarterfinals. She also had 58 service aces and 49 blocks with a .427 kill percentage and a .294 hitting percentage.

According to Gatorade, the award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

McGuire, a Kent State signee with a 3.94 GPA,  has been a volunteer tutor to special needs students at Broken Arrow High. In addition, she has volunteered for Special Olympics and been a youth volleyball coach.

“Mac has always been a hard-working player who leads by example but she’s also a vocal leader of her team,” Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen said in a media release. “She has been very solid under pressure and often played her best on the biggest stages.”

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Player of the Year

Here are previous recipients of the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma volleyball player of the year:

2020: Audrey Buford, Bishop Kelley

2019: Kamryn Bacus, Edmond North

2018: Olivia Curtis, Christian Heritage Academy

2017: Olivia Curtis, Christian Heritage Academy

2016: Alli Evans, Edmond Memorial

2015: Hannah Rose Frohling, Edmond North

2014: Audrey Alford, Norman North

2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley

2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley

2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2010: Micha Hancock, Edmond Memorial

2009: Micha Handock, Edmond Memorial

2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Kelsey Hancock, Edmond Memorial

2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks

2005: Karissa Almgren, Edmond Memorial

2004: Michelle Boevers, Edmond Santa Fe

2003: Christie Clark, Cascia Hall

2002: Sarah Blum, Bishop Kelley

2001: Erin Goddard, Edmond North

2000: Nichol Amberg, Bishop Kelley

1999: Katie Pickup, Bishop Kelley

1998: Sara Kincaid, Broken Arrow

1997: Sara Kincaid, Broken Arrow

1996: Ashley Frogge, Collinsville

1995: Cora Kincaid, Broken Arrow

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert