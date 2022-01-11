Gatorade honors Broken Arrow's Mackenzie McGuire as state's top volleyball player

Broken Arrow senior Mackenzie McGuire was named Tuesday as Gatorade's Oklahoma Volleyball Player of the Year.

McGuire is the third Broken Arrow athlete to receive the award, following two-time winner Sara Kincaid (1997, '98) and Cora Kincaid (1995).

McGuire, a 6-1 outside hitter, produced 556 kills and 262 digs in 2021 as she led the Tigers (24-11) to the Class 6A quarterfinals. She also had 58 service aces and 49 blocks with a .427 kill percentage and a .294 hitting percentage.

According to Gatorade, the award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

McGuire, a Kent State signee with a 3.94 GPA, has been a volunteer tutor to special needs students at Broken Arrow High. In addition, she has volunteered for Special Olympics and been a youth volleyball coach.

“Mac has always been a hard-working player who leads by example but she’s also a vocal leader of her team,” Broken Arrow coach Ian Bullen said in a media release. “She has been very solid under pressure and often played her best on the biggest stages.”

