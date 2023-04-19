Dan Donohue is stepping down as Victory Christian's volleyball coach after leading the Conquerors to five state championships.

His successor will be Brittany McCaw (Hendrix), who has been a coach for two years at Victory.

McCaw was an assistant on Donohue's fifth consecutive title team in 2021. Donohue had been Victory's coach since 2005. Victory lost to eventual champion Lincoln Christian in the Class 4A quarterfinals last fall.

It was the 17th state tournament appearance for Victory with Donohue as coach. He informed his team's players of his decision Wednesday afternoon. Donohue will remain at Victory as upper school principal.

"We celebrate and recognize the standard Coach Donohue has built for our volleyball program," Victory athletic director Ryan Wakley said.

McCaw was a four-year starter and team captain at Oral Roberts University. She has won three state titles as a player and three as an assistant. In 2001, she was a Junior Olympic national champion and all-tournament team selection. She has coached 15 years at the club level.