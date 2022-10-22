Class 6A Volleyball championship: Title slips away from Jenks as Edmond Memorial sweeps final sets

NOBLE — It all seemed set up for Jenks — after winning an epic third set in the Class 6A volleyball title match, the Trojans led No. 1 Edmond Memorial 16-15 in the fourth set.

But on the doorstep of what would have been a second straight championship, they blinked. Memorial closed the set on a 10-3 run, then dominated the fifth set to down Jenks 3-2 (16-25, 26-24, 27-29, 25-19, 15-7) on Saturday inside The Den.

Memorial (30-5) won its ninth state volleyball title, but its first since 2016. Jenks (32-5) saw a 12-match winning streak ended. The Trojans’ most recent loss before Saturday was by a 3-0 count at Edmond Memorial on Sept. 29. Jenks coach Tanna Smith hinted Friday the rematch would be much more competitive and it certainly was. Only five points separated the teams over the five sets.

“I think we probably got focused on the moment,” Smith said. “We were playing not to lose. Memorial was playing a great game. They were playing an aggressive game, a little more aggressive than us. You have to play fearless and you have to play aggressive and you have to play courageous.

“I feel like we did in different moments, making runs and coming back, but I think we could have been a little more aggressive and a little more courageous.”

The match came down to which team was able to better overcome the opposition’s effort to disrupt its offense, and that was Memorial, Smith said.

“We were doing a great job of knocking each other out of system,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, I just think their out-of-system game was stronger than ours. That’s really all.”

Three Trojans reached double figures in kills, with Kynli Kirkendoll finishing with 15 (and four blocks), Maren Johnson with 13 (and eight blocks) and Noelle Prideaux with 11 (and three blocks).

But in crunch time, Memorial’s defense held strong and the Bulldogs’ offensive stars asserted themselves. Six Bulldogs finished with at least six kills, led by senior Madelyn Onan with 16 and junior Kathrin Rowe with 12.

“Jenks is such a strong program,” Memorial coach Natalie Murray said. “They won state last year and only graduated two seniors, so they had tons of experience. Our girls had never been to a state championship, not this group of girls. I didn’t know if they would know how to behave or react. … Once we settled into it, we were able to get into a groove and we’ve just got so many talented players.

“Everybody played the best game of their life. That’s what it took.”

Seven straight points in the first set allowed the Trojans to seize control early and they pulled away for a 25-16 win. Down 24-21 in the second set, Jenks scored three straight to force overtime, but kills by Chandler Lawrence and Onan ended the set. A line judge initially ruled Onan’s shot landed out of bounds, but the referee overruled that call, giving the Bulldogs the set.

At 22-22 in the third set, a net violation on Memorial and a kill by Prideaux gave Jenks two set points, but the Bulldogs scored twice to tie the match. Three more times, Jenks eased ahead by a point, only to have the Bulldogs erase the set point.

Jenks’ sixth set point of the set came after a block by Prideaux and setter Brynn Roberts finally finished off the set for Jenks with a surprise flick over the net into an empty spot in the Memorial defense.

The Trojans rallied from a 13-8 deficit in the fourth set with five straight points and took a 16-15 lead on a kill by Kirkendoll. Seven different Bulldogs had at least one kill, though, in Memorial’s set-closing run.

Six Jenks errors in the fifth set resulted in points for Memorial. Smith called a timeout after the Bulldogs sprinted to a 6-2 lead, and another with the Trojans down 11-5, but they didn’t halt Memorial’s momentum. Senior Chandler Lawrence’s kill ended the match for the Bulldogs.

“Everything we threw at them, they were just popping the ball up and playing some crazy-awesome defense,” Smith said. “It’s obviously not how we wanted it to come out or how we wanted to finish, but I’m still super-proud of the girls.”