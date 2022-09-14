 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 6A No. 3 Jenks goes on the road to drop Owasso in volleyball match

OWASSO — Jenks’ third-ranked volleyball team defeated No. 6 Owasso in four sets Tuesday night.

The Trojans (14-3) took the first two sets 25-21 and 25-23. The Rams (12-9) stood their ground to win the third stanza 26-24.

The last set was not as close. The defending 6A champions defeated Owasso 25-15 to bag the road win.

Jenks head coach Tanna Smith said her team was resilient.

“I changed our lineup to put Ellie (Smith) against (Owasso’s Carley Butler), who had been scoring a lot of points in the other set. So the plan was really just to minimize the one who was scoring the most,” Smith said. “It also put our biggest right side Kynli (Kirkendoll) against one of their smaller blockers for a couple more rotations."

Smith commended her team’s aggressive serving in the fourth set.

“That was, I would say, our most consistent and aggressive serving all match,” Smith said.

The Trojans’ blocking, Smith said, “did its job and served its purpose, especially in that last set.”

“Getting a lot more touches, slowing more balls down and funneling the ball into our defenders, so our block definitely 100% did its job,” Smith said. “It’s one thing that we do want to keep trying to get a little more crispy on.”

Jenks’ win was its 10th in the past 11 games. At the Bishop Kelley Tournament of Champions last week, the Trojans finished second after a loss to Fayetteville in the championship Saturday. Jenks defeated No. 1 Bishop Kelley on Friday.

“We came off of a very competitive and long weekend at Bishop Kelley. … Every team we played was tough,” Smith said. “We only lost two players from the state championship team from last year. We’re just trying to settle in and find our chemistry and our groove and our rotations that are going to work out for us as we head into the back half of the season.”

The Trojans will host Muskogee next Tuesday. Owasso hosts Edmond Memorial on Friday morning.

bryce.mckinnis@tulsaworld.com

