Class 6A, 5A state volleyball tournaments start Monday

AREA TEAMS AT A GLANCE
CLASS 6A
No. 1 Bishop Kelley
Record: 27-5
State titles: 19
Notes: Comets have been to the state tournament 36 years in a row. … “We are pretty proud to be a part of such a great legacy. We will do our best to uphold the traditions of the many teams before us,” Comets coach Jerri Berna said.
No. 4 Jenks
Record: 28-8
State titles: 4
Notes: Last championship occurred in 2014. … Trojans are 4-4 against top-five teams this season. … Beat Yukon and Moore to reach the state tournament.
No. 6 Broken Arrow
Record: 24-10
State titles: 1
Notes: Fifth trip to the state tournament in the last eight years. … Mac McGuire leads the Tigers with 535 kills this season. … Avery Jones has 359 digs.
No. 8 Owasso
Record: 24-11
State titles: 1
Notes: Rams beat Muskogee and Bishop McGuinness in five sets to reach the state tournament.
CLASS 5A
No. 5 Claremore
Record: 24-16
State titles: None
Notes: Zebras have gone 16-5 against other 5A teams this season. … Knocked off Memorial and Guymon to reach the state tournament.
No. 6 Sapulpa
Record: 21-15
State titles: None
Notes: After winning only 17 games combined in the 5 seasons prior to 2020, Sapulpa set a season win record in 2020 of 18 wins, then broke that record again this year with 22. … Sapulpa is one of the youngest teams in the 5A state tournament, relying on two freshman starters — setter Mataya Hall and middle blocker Wrigley Adkisson, and starting a sophomore, Tyla Heard, at right side. … Sapulpa is lead by senior outside hitter Ryann Hoey (school record 324 kills on .193 hitting efficiency), and junior middle blocker Stailee Heard (214 kills on .272 hitting efficiency and school-record 80 blocks).
SCHEDULES
Class 6A
Monday
At Catoosa
Quarterfinals: Bishop Kelley vs. Owasso, 10 a.m.; Deer Creek vs. Jenks, 11:45 a.m.; Norman North vs. Broken Arrow, 1:30 p.m.; Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 3:15 p.m.
Semifinals: Bishop Kelley/Owasso winner vs. Deer Creek/Jenks winner, 5:30 p.m.; Norman North/Broken Arrow winner vs. Edmond Memorial/Edmond Santa Fe winner, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
At Verdigris
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
At Verdigris
Monday
Quarterfinals: Claremore vs. Piedmont, 10 a.m.; Mount St. Mary vs. Duncan, 11:45 a.m.; Carl Albert vs. Sapulpa, 1:30 p.m.; Southeast vs. Lawton MacArthur, 3:15 p.m.
Semifinals: Mount St. Mary/Duncan winner vs. Claremore/Piedmont winner, 5:30 p.m.; Carl Albert/Sapulpa winner vs. Southeast/Lawton MacArthur winner, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
