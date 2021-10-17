Class 6A, 5A state volleyball tournaments start Monday

No. 5 Claremore

No. 6 Sapulpa

Notes: After winning only 17 games combined in the 5 seasons prior to 2020, Sapulpa set a season win record in 2020 of 18 wins, then broke that record again this year with 22. … Sapulpa is one of the youngest teams in the 5A state tournament, relying on two freshman starters — setter Mataya Hall and middle blocker Wrigley Adkisson, and starting a sophomore, Tyla Heard, at right side. … Sapulpa is lead by senior outside hitter Ryann Hoey (school record 324 kills on .193 hitting efficiency), and junior middle blocker Stailee Heard (214 kills on .272 hitting efficiency and school-record 80 blocks).