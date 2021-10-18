Class 5A state volleyball: Mount St. Mary, Carl Albert advance to final

Piedmont fought back to take a 9-8 lead. St. Mary, however, scored the next seven points. Serving from Moses and solid team defense keyed that spurt.

Shelby O'Steen and libero Maria Roquemore were solid in both matches for the Rockets. O'Steen had eight total aces and Roquemore 34 total digs.

Carl Albert 3, Southeast 0: The first set was tied 10-10, but the Titans scored the next four points and pulled away. Strong serving from Willow Roe and Nina Lavalley sparked that surge.

Carl Albert scored the first four points of set two and never trailed. The Spartans forged a handful of ties, but the Titans eventually closed with a 9-1 burst. Southeast forged some early 3-point leads in the third set and the score was eventually knotted up at 14-14.

Carl Albert, however, closed with an 11-0 run thanks in large part to solid serving from Emily Boyer.

Piedmont 3, Claremore 1: After dropping the first set, the Zebras (24-17) fought back and eventually prevailed in a hard-fought second frame. The Wildcats, however, took the final two sets fairly comfortably.