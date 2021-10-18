Class 5A state volleyball: Mount St. Mary, Carl Albert advance to final

VERDIGRIS — Top-ranked Mount St. Mary and third-ranked Carl Albert picked up semifinal sweeps in the Class 5A volleyball state tournament Monday.
The Rockets beat fourth-ranked Piedmont 25-20, 25-22, 25-12 while the Titans downed seventh-ranked Southeast 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.
St. Mary (38-6) and Carl Albert (24-10) will play at 5:30 Tuesday in the championship match in Verdigris. The Wildcats and Spartans finished with respective records of 21-12 and 34-6.
Both local teams were eliminated earlier Monday in the quarterfinals. Piedmont beat fifth-ranked Claremore in four sets, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18 while Carl Albert swept sixth-ranked Sapulpa 26-24, 25-21, 25-20.
In the other quarterfinals, St. Mary swept eighth-ranked Duncan 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 while Southeast went the distance before prevailing over second-ranked MacArthur 25-17, 21-25, 28-26, 17-25, 15-6. The Demons and the Highlanders finished 25-9 and 32-5, respectively.
Mount St. Mary 3, Piedmont 0: The Rockets never trailed in the first set, scoring the first five points. The Wildcats were in front most of set two, but St. Mary rallied to take a commanding lead.
The Rockets carried over the momentum to start the third set thanks to strong hitting from Hadley Moses and Allie Fees. Moses had 10 kills.
Piedmont fought back to take a 9-8 lead. St. Mary, however, scored the next seven points. Serving from Moses and solid team defense keyed that spurt.
Shelby O'Steen and libero Maria Roquemore were solid in both matches for the Rockets. O'Steen had eight total aces and Roquemore 34 total digs.
Carl Albert 3, Southeast 0: The first set was tied 10-10, but the Titans scored the next four points and pulled away. Strong serving from Willow Roe and Nina Lavalley sparked that surge.
Carl Albert scored the first four points of set two and never trailed. The Spartans forged a handful of ties, but the Titans eventually closed with a 9-1 burst. Southeast forged some early 3-point leads in the third set and the score was eventually knotted up at 14-14.
Carl Albert, however, closed with an 11-0 run thanks in large part to solid serving from Emily Boyer.
Piedmont 3, Claremore 1: After dropping the first set, the Zebras (24-17) fought back and eventually prevailed in a hard-fought second frame. The Wildcats, however, took the final two sets fairly comfortably.
Carl Albert 3, Sapulpa 0: The Chieftains (21-15) were competitive in all three sets, but the Titans were just a little better and prevailed in each one.
CLASS 5A
At Verdigris High School
Quarterfinals: No. 4 Piedmont def. No. 5 Claremore 25-18, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18; No. 1 Mount St. Mary def. No. 8 Duncan 25-13, 25-13, 25-16; No. 3 Carl Albert def. No. 6 Sapulpa 26-24, 25-21, 25-20; No.7 Southeast def. No. 2 MacArthur 25-17, 21-25, 28-26, 17-25, 15-6
Semifinals: Mount St. Mary def. Piedmont 25-20, 25-22, 25-12; Carl Albert def. Southeast 25-14, 25-16, 25-14