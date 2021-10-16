Class 4A volleyball: Victory Christian claims fifth straight state title

SHAWNEE — It took everything they had and then some, but in the end, Victory Christian completed its mission by claiming its fifth straight volleyball state championship Saturday night at the Shawnee Athletic and Performing Arts Center.
The top-ranked Conquerors outlasted No. 2 Regent Prep in an epic final, 3-2, with each team having state-title point before Victory emerged with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 18-16 triumph.
It was the 22nd straight win for Victory Christian (35-3), dating back to an Aug. 30 loss to this same Regent Prep squad. They hadn’t lost a set in the playoffs until their 3-1 semifinal triumph over defending 4A champion Lincoln Christian.
And while Victory was heavily favored, it was anything but easy.
“Going into it, I feel like we all had to have an open mind, like, ‘We can do this, we’re the best team out here,’” senior Hannah Warlick said. “‘We just have to go out there and perform and just know that we’re the better team.’”
After winning the Class 5A championship in 2017, Victory moved down to 4A and won it all in 2018. Then the Conquerors went back up to 5A and won in both 2019 and 2020 before taking this one in 4A again.
“I’ve never met someone that’s done it before,” senior Bella Wakley said of winning a state championship all four of her high school years. “So for me to do that, it’s almost like life-changing, just being able to be a part of this, because not many people get a chance to do this.”
At times, the girls felt the pressure of trying to keep the dynasty going, but seniors like Warlick, Wakley and Jessa Gilyard kept the team focused.
“You ask them, ‘were they nervous?’ I know for a fact that they were, I was talking to them in time-outs, they were feeling the pressure,” Victory coach Dan Donohue said. “In the second set, I think they realized the pressure, they didn’t want to be the one that didn’t win it.”
They started out slowly, though, as Regent Prep surged to early leads of 5-1 and 11-3 in the first set, but the Conquerors battled their way back into it, taking the last three points to prevail 25-23.
After dropping the second set, the Conquerors led just 19-18 in the third before outscoring Regent 7-2 to take it 25-20. And after losing the fourth set 25-19, Victory had to dig deep to pull out the 18-16 triumph in the decisive fifth set.
It was a heartbreaking way for Regent Prep (41-8) to end its season. Regent, which last won the 3A title in 2014, lost in the 4A semifinals last year (3-1 to Christian Heritage) as the No. 1 seed.
The Rams, who defeated No. 3 Verdigris 3-0 in the semis earlier in the day, showed resilience in claiming the second set, 25-23, after they let the first one slip away, and battling back to win the fourth set. Then they jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the fifth set, and even led 16-15 with a chance to take the title, but weren’t able to close it out.
“I’m just proud of them. They played their hearts out and that’s all you can ask for,” Regent coach Michael Christie said. “All year, our team chemistry was the best it’s ever been, our girls love each other, and I knew that would pull us as far as we could go.”
Regent senior Beth Bayless had a strong performance, as she fought through pain from a back injury that kept her out of Friday’s 3-0 quarterfinal victory over Bethany.
“She’s playing with a fractured back, we tried to give her a day of rest (Friday), but she was playing out here in tears, in incredible pain and she gave it everything she’s got,” Christie said. “She had to rehab in the long break (between the semifinal and final), and in between sets, we’re putting heat packs on her back. Just super proud.”
Victory defeated No. 4 Lincoln Christian, the defending 4A champion, in the semifinals, ending the Bulldogs’ streak of three straight titles — a case of one dynasty ending another.
“They’re kind of our cross-town rivals, they’re in our conference,” Donohue said of Lincoln. “I felt very thankful to get the win against them today.”