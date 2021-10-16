Class 4A volleyball: Victory Christian claims fifth straight state title

At times, the girls felt the pressure of trying to keep the dynasty going, but seniors like Warlick, Wakley and Jessa Gilyard kept the team focused.

“You ask them, ‘were they nervous?’ I know for a fact that they were, I was talking to them in time-outs, they were feeling the pressure,” Victory coach Dan Donohue said. “In the second set, I think they realized the pressure, they didn’t want to be the one that didn’t win it.”

They started out slowly, though, as Regent Prep surged to early leads of 5-1 and 11-3 in the first set, but the Conquerors battled their way back into it, taking the last three points to prevail 25-23.

After dropping the second set, the Conquerors led just 19-18 in the third before outscoring Regent 7-2 to take it 25-20. And after losing the fourth set 25-19, Victory had to dig deep to pull out the 18-16 triumph in the decisive fifth set.

It was a heartbreaking way for Regent Prep (41-8) to end its season. Regent, which last won the 3A title in 2014, lost in the 4A semifinals last year (3-1 to Christian Heritage) as the No. 1 seed.