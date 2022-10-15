Class 4A Volleyball Championship: Lincoln Christian wins fourth title in five years

SAPULPA — Lincoln Christian’s volleyball team won its fourth state championship in five years Saturday at Sapulpa High School.

The third-ranked Bulldogs (27-13) won 3-1 over Community Christian School (35-5), who entered Class 4A this season after winning back-to-back titles in 3A.

“All the hard work, all the losses,” Lincoln senior libero Bella Rollandini said, “We faced a lot of adversity this year. We played a really tough schedule. It just feels so good that all the hard work paid off.”

The Bulldogs played 27 matches against top-10 teams in their respective classes this season. They faced the No. 1 teams in 3A, 4A and 6A a combined six times. Lincoln’s record concerned Rollandini at times, but she “always had faith” Lincoln would make a run at the title.

“Years past, we’ve gone to easier tournaments, scheduled easier teams. Our record would look better,” Bella Rollandini said. “Our record wasn’t great all year. And I think that paid off.”

CCS had a strong start in the first set. The Royals went ahead 9-4, but Lincoln came back to tie the match at 11 before CCS took a timeout. Lincoln accrued a 7-point lead and never fell behind again, winning 25-22.

The Royals took the second set after closing a tied set on a 4-1 run to tie the match at 1-1.

Lincoln coach Deidra Rader credited the Bulldogs’ “mental toughness.”

“They trusted each other, they were confident in our game plan, and they executed it flawlessly,” Rader said.

CCS led 13-8 in the third set, but after a Lincoln timeout, the Bulldogs stormed back to go ahead 18-17. Again, they did not surrender the lead, winning the set 25-22. Rader praised her players’ poise:

“One mistake does not affect them at all. They immediately error-correct and don’t let the same mistake happen more than once,” Rader said. “We can’t play fatigued in a match like that, and they didn’t.”

Lincoln captured the deciding set 25-17. Sophomore setter Frannie Rollandini served the winning ace as her teammates tackled each other on Lincoln’s side of the hardwood.

Rader then removed the red jacket she coached the game in and donned a gold sequined jacket to signify the Bulldogs’ championship.