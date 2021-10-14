 Skip to main content
Class 4A, 3A state volleyball tournaments start Friday
STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT PREVIEWS

Class 4A, 3A state volleyball tournaments start Friday

  • Updated
5A Volleyball Championship (copy)

Victory Christian, celebrating its fourth consecutive state volleyball title last year, will look for another championship this weekend. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Class 4A

No. 1 Victory Christian

Record: 32-3

State titles: 4

Notes: Outside hitters Bella Wakley and Hannah Warlick lead the way on offense for the Conquerors. … Victory Christian, back in 4A for the first time since 2018, is going for its fifth straight championship.

No. 2 Regent Prep

Record: 39-7

State titles: 1

Notes: Senior outside hitter Beth Bayless has 693 kills with a .346 hitting percentage and 314 digs this season … Junior Ella Drake had 410 kills and 415 digs. … Freshman Meg Goodwin had 1,121 assists this season with 238 digs. … Freshman Ellen Jenkins has collected 69 aces for the Rams.

No. 3 Verdigris

Record: 29-10

State titles: None

Notes: Cardinals knocked off Webster and Skiatook to win their regional tournament and earn a spot in the state tournament. … Verdigris has gone 12-6 against other 4A teams this season.

No. 4 Lincoln Christian

Record: 25-12

State titles: 4

Notes: Sophomore Paiton Tuggle has 410 kills this season. … Librero Bek Kratzer has 405 digs for the Bulldogs. … Chloe Ricke has amassed 589 assists and 74 kills this season. … Kenlee Steele has a team-high 59 blocks and has the team’s best hitting percentage.

No. 5 Holland Hall

Record: 28-9

State titles: None

Notes: Kalayia Johnson is leading the Dutch with 369 kills, and Macey Collier has added 325 kills. … Kate Hook has 1,064 assists this season. … Molly Summers leads Holland Hall with 379 digs.

Class 3A

No. 1 Cascia Hall

Record: 29-5

State titles: 8

Notes: Greer Boedeker leads the Commandos with 75 aces this season. … Landry Hill leads the team in kills and has a .420 hitting percentage. … “Really proud of this group of girls,” coach Jenny Pearson said. “They are playing some great volleyball and … they come into the gym ready to work and hold their teammates to a high standard.”

No. 3 Rejoice Christian

Record: 20-11

State titles: None

Notes: Freshman libero Maddy James averages 5.7 digs per game. “Big reason for our turnaround this season,” Coach Zac Briscoe said. … Izzy Wilson averages four kills per game. … Lexi Henson averages 8.1 assists per game. “Goes a great job of getting the right set to the right girl and she does a good job of making sure we get a swing when the play is tough and we are not just sending a free ball over,” Briscoe said.

No. 4 Oklahoma Union

Record: 21-14

State titles: None

Notes: Cougars knocked off Sperry and Claremore Sequoyah to earn a spot in the 3A state tournament. … Oklahoma Union is 13-5 against other 3A teams this season.

No. 5 Summit Christian

Record: 13-7

State titles: None

Notes: Making fifth straight trip to state tournament. … Beat Wesleyan Christian and Corn Bible Academy to earn a spot in the state tournament. … Eagles are 11-4 against other 3A teams this season.

SCHEDULE

CLASS 4A

At Shawnee High School

Friday

Quarterfinals

Victory Christian vs. North Rock Creek, 10 a.m.; Holland Hall vs. Lincoln Christian, noon; Verdigris vs. Heritage Hall, 2 p.m.; Bethany vs. Regent Prep, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

Victory Christian/North Rock Creek winner vs. Holland Hall/Lincoln Christian winner, 9 a.m.; Verdigris/Heritage Hall winner vs. Bethany/Regent Prep winner, 11 a.m.

Championship

5:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Friday

Quarterfinals

At Choctaw High School

Community Christian vs. Chisholm, 10 a.m.; Summit Christian vs. Oklahoma Union, noon; Rejoice Christian vs. Okay, 2 p.m.; SW Covenant vs. Cascia Hall, 4 p.m.

Saturday

At Shawnee High School

Semifinals

Community Christian/Chisholm winner vs. Summit Christian/Oklahoma Union winner, 1 p.m.

Rejoice Christian/Okay winner vs. SW Covenant/Cascia Hall winner, 3 p.m.

Championship

7:30 p.m.

— Ben Johnson, For the Tulsa World

Tags

