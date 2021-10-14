Class 4A, 3A state volleyball tournaments start Friday

Class 4A
No. 1 Victory Christian
Record: 32-3
State titles: 4
Notes: Outside hitters Bella Wakley and Hannah Warlick lead the way on offense for the Conquerors. … Victory Christian, back in 4A for the first time since 2018, is going for its fifth straight championship.
No. 2 Regent Prep
Record: 39-7
State titles: 1
Notes: Senior outside hitter Beth Bayless has 693 kills with a .346 hitting percentage and 314 digs this season … Junior Ella Drake had 410 kills and 415 digs. … Freshman Meg Goodwin had 1,121 assists this season with 238 digs. … Freshman Ellen Jenkins has collected 69 aces for the Rams.
No. 3 Verdigris
Record: 29-10
State titles: None
Notes: Cardinals knocked off Webster and Skiatook to win their regional tournament and earn a spot in the state tournament. … Verdigris has gone 12-6 against other 4A teams this season.
No. 4 Lincoln Christian
Record: 25-12
State titles: 4
Notes: Sophomore Paiton Tuggle has 410 kills this season. … Librero Bek Kratzer has 405 digs for the Bulldogs. … Chloe Ricke has amassed 589 assists and 74 kills this season. … Kenlee Steele has a team-high 59 blocks and has the team’s best hitting percentage.
No. 5 Holland Hall
Record: 28-9
State titles: None
Notes: Kalayia Johnson is leading the Dutch with 369 kills, and Macey Collier has added 325 kills. … Kate Hook has 1,064 assists this season. … Molly Summers leads Holland Hall with 379 digs.
Class 3A
No. 1 Cascia Hall
Record: 29-5
State titles: 8
Notes: Greer Boedeker leads the Commandos with 75 aces this season. … Landry Hill leads the team in kills and has a .420 hitting percentage. … “Really proud of this group of girls,” coach Jenny Pearson said. “They are playing some great volleyball and … they come into the gym ready to work and hold their teammates to a high standard.”
No. 3 Rejoice Christian
Record: 20-11
State titles: None
Notes: Freshman libero Maddy James averages 5.7 digs per game. “Big reason for our turnaround this season,” Coach Zac Briscoe said. … Izzy Wilson averages four kills per game. … Lexi Henson averages 8.1 assists per game. “Goes a great job of getting the right set to the right girl and she does a good job of making sure we get a swing when the play is tough and we are not just sending a free ball over,” Briscoe said.
No. 4 Oklahoma Union
Record: 21-14
State titles: None
Notes: Cougars knocked off Sperry and Claremore Sequoyah to earn a spot in the 3A state tournament. … Oklahoma Union is 13-5 against other 3A teams this season.
No. 5 Summit Christian
Record: 13-7
State titles: None
Notes: Making fifth straight trip to state tournament. … Beat Wesleyan Christian and Corn Bible Academy to earn a spot in the state tournament. … Eagles are 11-4 against other 3A teams this season.
SCHEDULE
CLASS 4A
At Shawnee High School
Friday
Quarterfinals
Victory Christian vs. North Rock Creek, 10 a.m.; Holland Hall vs. Lincoln Christian, noon; Verdigris vs. Heritage Hall, 2 p.m.; Bethany vs. Regent Prep, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals
Victory Christian/North Rock Creek winner vs. Holland Hall/Lincoln Christian winner, 9 a.m.; Verdigris/Heritage Hall winner vs. Bethany/Regent Prep winner, 11 a.m.
Championship
5:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Friday
Quarterfinals
At Choctaw High School
Community Christian vs. Chisholm, 10 a.m.; Summit Christian vs. Oklahoma Union, noon; Rejoice Christian vs. Okay, 2 p.m.; SW Covenant vs. Cascia Hall, 4 p.m.
Saturday
At Shawnee High School