Class 4A, 3A state volleyball pairings, times announced

  • Updated
lincoln (copy)

Lincoln's Audrey Foster and her teammates will try to end Victory Christian's state championship streak when they meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

 Joey Johnson, For the Tulsa World

Victory Christian, looking for its sixth consecutive state volleyball title, will open the Class 4A state tournament against Lincoln Christian at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Sand Springs.

The OSSAA announced the pairings and starting times Monday for the 4A and 3A state tournaments scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

No. 4 Lincoln Christian (24-13) defeated No. 8 Victory (24-11) in two of three matches this season.

Also in 4A, Community Christian, which moved up from 3A, begins its bid for a fifth state title in eight years when it meets Cascia Hall at 11:15 p.m. Top-ranked Verdigris (42-6) plays No. 4 Oklahoma Christian School (27-12) at 2:45 p.m.

In 3A at Sapulpa, top-ranked Holland Hall (21-15) faces No. 15 Amber-Pocasset (17-11) at 9:30 a.m.

All of the semifinals and finals will be at Sapulpa.

STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 4A

At Sand Springs

Thursday

No. 4 Lincoln Christian (24-13) vs. No. 8 Victory Christian (24-11), 9:30 a.m.; No. 2 Community Christian (33-4) vs. No. 6 Cascia Hall (23-10), 11:15 a.m.; No. 3 Regent Prep (29-12) vs. No. 7 Inola (29-14), 1 p.m.; No. 4 Okla. Christian School (27-12) vs. No. 1 Verdigris (42-6), 2:45 p.m.

At Sapulpa

Friday

Comm. Christian/Cascia Hall winner vs. OCS/Verdigris winner, 1:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Victory winner vs. Regent/Inola winner 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Sapulpa

Thursday

No. 8 Metro Christian (16-15) vs. No. 5 Summit Christian (20-10), 9:30 a.m.; No. 4 Crossings Christian (20-13) vs. No. 6 Okay (15-15), 11:15 a.m.; No. 1 Holland Hall (21-15) vs. No. 15 Amber-Pocasset (17-11), 1 p.m.; No. 3 Rejoice Christian (22-13) vs. No. 10 Corn Bible (19-13), 2:45 p.m.

Friday

Holland Hall/Amber-Pocasset winner vs. Metro/Summit winner, 9:30 a.m.; Crossings Christian/Okay winner, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday

Final, 11 a.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

