Class 4A, 3A state volleyball pairings, times announced

Victory Christian, looking for its sixth consecutive state volleyball title, will open the Class 4A state tournament against Lincoln Christian at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Sand Springs.

The OSSAA announced the pairings and starting times Monday for the 4A and 3A state tournaments scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

No. 4 Lincoln Christian (24-13) defeated No. 8 Victory (24-11) in two of three matches this season.

Also in 4A, Community Christian, which moved up from 3A, begins its bid for a fifth state title in eight years when it meets Cascia Hall at 11:15 p.m. Top-ranked Verdigris (42-6) plays No. 4 Oklahoma Christian School (27-12) at 2:45 p.m.

In 3A at Sapulpa, top-ranked Holland Hall (21-15) faces No. 15 Amber-Pocasset (17-11) at 9:30 a.m.

All of the semifinals and finals will be at Sapulpa.

STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 4A

At Sand Springs

Thursday

No. 4 Lincoln Christian (24-13) vs. No. 8 Victory Christian (24-11), 9:30 a.m.; No. 2 Community Christian (33-4) vs. No. 6 Cascia Hall (23-10), 11:15 a.m.; No. 3 Regent Prep (29-12) vs. No. 7 Inola (29-14), 1 p.m.; No. 4 Okla. Christian School (27-12) vs. No. 1 Verdigris (42-6), 2:45 p.m.

At Sapulpa

Friday

Comm. Christian/Cascia Hall winner vs. OCS/Verdigris winner, 1:30 p.m.; Lincoln/Victory winner vs. Regent/Inola winner 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

Final, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Sapulpa

Thursday

No. 8 Metro Christian (16-15) vs. No. 5 Summit Christian (20-10), 9:30 a.m.; No. 4 Crossings Christian (20-13) vs. No. 6 Okay (15-15), 11:15 a.m.; No. 1 Holland Hall (21-15) vs. No. 15 Amber-Pocasset (17-11), 1 p.m.; No. 3 Rejoice Christian (22-13) vs. No. 10 Corn Bible (19-13), 2:45 p.m.

Friday

Holland Hall/Amber-Pocasset winner vs. Metro/Summit winner, 9:30 a.m.; Crossings Christian/Okay winner, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday

Final, 11 a.m.