Class 3A Volleyball Championship: Dutch outlast Rejoice Christian for first title

SAPULPA — Holland Hall’s volleyball team had gold on its mind Saturday.

The Dutch won its first state volleyball championship 3-1 over Rejoice Christian at Sapulpa High School as coach Shelby Swanson coached the 3A title game in gold shimmering pants.

“I love to do fun stuff. I think the girls feed off of it,” Swanson said. “So I’ve been telling them, ‘we’re out here for one reason, and we’re here to make a statement,’ so I joined suit and decided to go for the gold pants. We’re here for the gold.”

The Eagles hung on the first set after trailing by 5 points early. After Rejoice made it a 1-point game, Holland Hall used a timeout to regroup. The Dutch sparked a run to take a 24-15 lead and won the set 25-18 despite a Rejoice comeback attempt.

After tying Holland Hall nine times in the second set, the Eagles edged the Dutch 26-24 to tie the game.

“Coming off of the second set, having lost close and knowing that we weren’t playing quite as aggressively as we can and as our game allows, it was key going into that third set, for sure, that we decided we’re going to be a lot more aggressive and just have that attitude,” Swanson said. “This is ours. We’re going to go take it.”

Dutch senior setter Kate Hook remembered Swanson’s goal for the state tournament: to win the first 5 points of each set.

“After the second set, we just knew that we had to go out there and really fight for it,” Hook said.

The Dutch got its 5-0 lead and pushed it to 10-2. The Eagles responded with 6 unanswered points to make it a 2-point game, but Holland Hall rebounded to a 9-point lead and escaped the set 25-17.

“We knew Rejoice has a lot of fight, and they’re a really, really good team,” senior outside hitter Molly Summers said, “so we knew that if we wanted to be able to take this game and win the state championship, we had to come out on fire.”

Senior Kalayia Johnson, who was projected as one of Holland Hall’s key players before a preseason achilles tendon tear sidelined her all year, subbed in to serve a few points in the fourth set, the Dutch leading 2-1. The LCS faithful gave her a standing ovation.

“She (Johnson) was one of our biggest hitters at the net in the past,” Swanson said, “so it was a real big bummer to lose her, but it was great to get to see her on the court for the final.”

Holland Hall took an 8-5 lead to start the first, but Rejoice refused to go down easily. The Eagles tied the score at 13 and took a 16-14 lead soon after. The Dutch rallied to tie the game at 17-17 as Swanson retired a timeout.

“We knew we wanted to finish it on that set,” Hook said.

The Dutch went up 20-17 and never fell behind again. With a 25-22 win, the Dutch clinched the state title it had been chasing the past two seasons. Before dropping to 3A this season, Holland Hall had lost in the 4A state quarterfinal game in 2020 and 2021.

“The seven seniors, we wanted it. We’ve been together, so it’s just a reward and the best feeling,” Hook said.

“It means everything. We’ve been playing together since like seventh grade,” said Summers, who referenced Johnson and another key senior, Elle Mabrey, who was also injured before the season started. “Especially with having two of our seniors out this year, we really wanted to go out and finish it for them.”

“They look up in the gym and have been talking for the whole season about how they want to see a banner up there,” Swanson said. “That was big motivation to be history-makers for our school and be the first ones to win a state title.

“So hopefully, it’s the first of many.”