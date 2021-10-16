Class 3A volleyball: Cascia Hall falls to Community Christian in title match

After dropping the first set, Cascia Hall held late leads in both the second and third sets (16-15 in the second and 24-23 in the third), but were unable to close them out. Community Christian, keyed by sophomore Landry Braziel, utilized their championship experience to their advantage.

“They knew exactly what they needed to do to be successful and I think that played to our favor,” Community Christian coach Christina Maynes said. “I didn’t necessarily feel like there was pressure on them at all. They’ve had such a strong season, there were so many things that they continued to build on throughout the season, that they were prepared when they got here.”

Maynes was especially impressed with Braziel’s performance, particularly how she fought through the ways Cascia was defending her.

“What Landry can do, she can continue to play under any circumstances in any match, and she will not quit, and you got to see that really play out today,” Maynes said. “She got blocked more than she normally gets blocked and she did not waver, she just came back over and over and over and that shows a lot about her character.”

As for the edge that Community Christian had in experience, Pearson believes that Cascia Hall will gain some from reaching the final, and it will only help the players who return next year.