Class 3A volleyball: Cascia Hall falls to Community Christian in title match

SHAWNEE — They didn’t go quietly, but in the end, Cascia Hall came up just short.
The No.2-ranked Commandos fell 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 27-25) in the Class 3A volleyball state final, as No. 1 Community Christian claimed its second straight championship Saturday at the Shawnee Athletic and Performing Arts Center.
Cascia Hall (31-6) had been 10-0 against 3A competition before the final. After losing in the 4A semifinals last season, Cascia took it one step further this time, but that didn’t make the disappointment any less.
“We knew going into this match it was going to be a tough match,” Cascia Hall coach Jenny Pearson said. “(Community Christian) has some stellar outsides and they have some hitters all around, so it was about us blocking and being able to compete in that sense, and I thought we did a great job at the net and in our defense. We struggled a little bit in serve/serve receive.
“They’re a great team and I’m glad that we’re here to compete with them, and that we gave them a run, I just wish we could have been a little more disciplined in our serve/serve receive, but my girls, I told them I’m proud of them. They competed all season, they’re hard workers, their senior leadership was fabulous and that really showed tonight as well.”
The Commandos were led by outside hitters Trinity Lawlis and Greer Boedeker, and middles Ramsey Wagner and Landrey Hill.
After dropping the first set, Cascia Hall held late leads in both the second and third sets (16-15 in the second and 24-23 in the third), but were unable to close them out. Community Christian, keyed by sophomore Landry Braziel, utilized their championship experience to their advantage.
“They knew exactly what they needed to do to be successful and I think that played to our favor,” Community Christian coach Christina Maynes said. “I didn’t necessarily feel like there was pressure on them at all. They’ve had such a strong season, there were so many things that they continued to build on throughout the season, that they were prepared when they got here.”
Maynes was especially impressed with Braziel’s performance, particularly how she fought through the ways Cascia was defending her.
“What Landry can do, she can continue to play under any circumstances in any match, and she will not quit, and you got to see that really play out today,” Maynes said. “She got blocked more than she normally gets blocked and she did not waver, she just came back over and over and over and that shows a lot about her character.”
As for the edge that Community Christian had in experience, Pearson believes that Cascia Hall will gain some from reaching the final, and it will only help the players who return next year.
“Last year, we were in 4A and we lost in the semifinals, so each year is a stepping stone,” Pearson said. “A lot of girls will be returning and they know what it feels like to be in this finals match and the feeling of maybe being close and not getting there. So I’m proud of them. They worked hard and they’ll continue to do that.”