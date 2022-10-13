Class 3A State Volleyball: Summit Christian knocks off Metro Christian; Holland Hall, Rejoice Christian advance

SAPULPA — A strong team effort propelled fifth-ranked Summit Christian past fourth-ranked Metro Christian 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 in the Class 3A volleyball state quarterfinals Thursday at the Chieftain Center.

The Eagles (21-10) will face top-ranked Holland Hall in the semifinals Friday morning at 9:30 in Sapulpa. The Dutch (22-15) swept eighth-ranked Amber-Pocasset 25-3, 25-12, 25-6.

The other two quarterfinals saw second-ranked Rejoice Christian down seventh-ranked Corn Bible Academy 25-4, 25-12, 25-18 and third-ranked Crossings Christian eliminate sixth-ranked Okay 25-8, 25-14, 25-13.

The Eagles (23-13) and the Knights (21-13) will square off in the second semifinal in Sapulpa Friday at 11:30 A.M.

Summit Christian got solid serving from the trio of Charity Genis, Emily Sloat, and Eden Florence. Savannah Shubert and Florence also had some key kills throughout.

"I thought our serving went well and offensively we also did a pretty good job," said Summit Christian head coach Jessica Hopper.

The Eagles closed the first set with nine consecutive points. The final two of those came on aces from Genis.

Summit Christian never trailed in the second set and there was just one tie at 1-1. Shubert finished off the frame with a kill.

The Patriots (16-16) were up 2-1 in the third set, but Summit Christian answered with five straight points and stayed in front from there.

Metro Christian made things a little interesting late, saving six match points thanks to solid serving from libero Eva Still. The Eagles finally put it away behind a block from Shubert.

"We tried to play a clean match and make our opponent earn their points," said Hopper. "We are pretty young and have a lot of inexperienced players but they are doing a good job learning to deal with it all."

The Eagles lone senior on their roster is liberto Lily Jo Watson. Meanwhile, the Patriots have no seniors.

Still, fellow junior Annie Koenig, and sophomore Elyse White all had good moments during the match and will be a solid nucleus to build around next season.

Holland Hall 3, Amber-Pocasset 0: The Dutch dominated the first set. Libero Mia Fugate and Ella Mabrey both registered multiple aces. Kate Hook ended the frame with a kill.

Holland Hall got the first four points of the second set. The Panthers (17-12) rebounded though and closed within 7-5.

The Dutch took control from there though, beginning with more good serving from Mabrey. Macey Collier also registered several kills in the second half of the set.

Holland Hall then played efficiently during the final frame. Molly Summers stood out with some good serving. Parker Zahn also had a couple of kills towards the end of the match.

"Our girls were really fired up," said Holland Hall head coach Shelby Swanson. "The goal was to come out and make a statement. I'm really proud of them. They showed up ready to win and took care of business."

Rejoice Christian 3, Corn Bible Academy 0: The Crusaders (19-14) were up 2-1 in the first set, but the Eagles rattled off 16 straight points. Strong serving from McKenna Loshe and kills from Izzy Wilson sparked that surge.

Rejoice Christian led wire to wire in the second set. Lexi Henson was solid on both her serving and passing. Emily Ingraham registered an ace on set point.

The Eagles jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the third set, but Corn Bible fought back within one point on a couple of occasions.

The last of those came at 16-15, but Rejoice Christian was able to withstand that rally and eventually put things away. Kasia Hass had a couple of late kills to help seal the deal.

"We've been working hard on trying to start and finish strong in all three games," said Rejoice Christian head coach Sarah Willis. "We did that the first two games and let them back in a bit in the third, but we just tried to stay strong for the whole match."

The Eagles had a victory off the court as well as they were named Class 3A academic state champions for 2022.

"I am very proud of each one of the girls," said Willis. "They've all worked very hard for their grades. A lot of time that is overlooked so it was nice they were honored for their academic achievement."

Crossings Christian 3, Okay 0: The Mustangs (15-16) got the opening two points of the match, but the Knights answered with the next five and cruised the remainder of the first set.

Crossings Christian began the second set with five consecutive points. Okay got the next two points, but the Knights surged back.

The Mustangs were down as much as 22-6, but fought back a little bit behind some strong serving from freshman Teagan James late in the frame.

Okay never led in the third set, but it was close for awhile. The Knights eventually took control with an 8-1 run to go ahead 18-9.

The Mustangs continued to battle thanks to good serving from their lone senior Jamie Hurd and solid all-around play from sophomore Alex Collins.

CLASS 3A VOLLEYBALL

At Sapulpa

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Summit Christian d. Metro Christian 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-22)

Holland Hall d. Amber-Pocasset 3-0 (25-3, 25-12, 25-6)

Rejoice Christian d. Corn Bible Academy 3-0 (25-4, 25-12, 25-18)

Crossings Christian d. Okay 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-13)

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Summit Christian vs. Holland Hall, 9:30 a.m.

Rejoice Christian vs. Crossings Christian, 11:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Championship

11:00 a.m.