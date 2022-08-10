Cascia Hall opens volleyball season with sweep over Skiatook

Cascia Hall coach Jenny Pearson said a Tuesday night sweep over Skiatook was a strong debut to the Commandos’ 2022 volleyball season.

“We had big seniors that left last year, so it was nice to see them fill those shoes,” Pearson said, “and they know they have a lot of hard work ahead of them, but it was a great start to the season.”

The Commandos trailed 5-3 early in the first set, but a swift 10-1 run put Cascia ahead for good. The Commandos only committed three serve errors.

“I stress serve, serve-receive, so we know that you can’t win a match without either one of those things,” Pearson said. “Our serve-receive was probably one of our highlights since we’ve been focused on that.”

Pearson was particularly impressed by Landrey Hill, Ramsey Wagner, Claire Woodward and Lauren Ferrari.

“They stepped in, they showed to play with perseverance even though there were probably some nerves there,” Pearson said. “I have two freshmen that we’re developing and a sophomore too … it was nice to see them get on the floor and show me what they had.”

Skiatook coach Jamie Long saw some bright spots in the loss.

“I feel that was some really good play individually, and with it being our season opener, you kind of never know what to expect,” Long said. “Especially going up against a team that was state-finalists the year before. … Honestly, I’m really looking forward to the next two days of practice.”

Long credited senior defensive specialists Cheyenne Mills and Mattie Teeter for their play.

“They’re battling for playing time a little bit right now, and I thought both of them played really, really well,” Long said, “and I have some hitters that were able to put the ball in play … Kaylee Utley is my only sophomore on the team, and I really felt like she stepped up to the challenge and played well today.”

Cascia has a busy week ahead. The Commandos travel to Collinsville at 7 p.m. Thursday, then host a rematch against Skiatook on Friday to open the two-day Commando Shootout.

Pearson said her focus will remain on serve and serve-receive.

“We still need to be better at it. That’s still our focal point moving forward,” Pearson said.