Boys volleyball returns to Oklahoma high schools, with the goal of becoming an OSSAA sport again

Boys volleyball, which follows the same rules as girls volleyball but requires higher nets and different balls, is a sanctioned sport in more than half of the U.S.

“Not only is it the fastest-growing sport in the country, but it’s also the easiest and cheapest sport to add to any school because you already have all the equipment there for the girls,” Freeman said.

Freeman and his organization were hoping to generate enough interest to get a handful of teams in the first year. The response, close to triple that, was an encouraging sign.

“Our goal is 20 (teams) next year, but we think realistically we think we could get 25-30 if we get just a little bit more help from people and a little bit more advertising and stuff like that,” Freeman said.

“We’re losing money on this just to grow the sport. We aren’t in it to make money. We don’t care about the money. We just want boys to play volleyball.”

The first step in the OSSAA adding another sport is interest from member schools. Girls wrestling was officially sanctioned by the OSSAA starting last year after a unanimous vote by the board of directors, and eSports was approved last month.

“I don't know why (boys volleyball) wouldn’t be an OSSAA sport,” said Jenks coach Andy Poplin, whose dad played on the 1972 title team. “The new thing this year is eSports. That’s a sport now. If they’re doing that, why can’t we do boys volleyball?”

