Bixby volleyball squad sweeps Sapulpa in three sets

SAPULPA — Bixby never trailed Thursday night.

The Class 6A No. 8 Bixby Spartans volleyball team defeated hosting Sapulpa, ranked sixth in 5A, in three sets to end the regular season.

“It’s big trying to keep focus going into the regional tournament next week, ending on a win for the last regular-season game,” Bixby coach Derek Serowski said after the win. “Keeps the momentum high, keeps them focused, keeps them hungry for the next one.”

Bixby senior Chloe Hay aced three consecutive serves to put the Spartans (19-12) up 11-6 in the first set. Followed by teammate Olivia Vance’s stellar play above the net, the Spartans escaped the opening set 25-15.

Serowski talked about Vance’s talent and leadership of the team.

“I think the biggest benefit that this team has is having the nine seniors that we have, who all have great leadership qualities. One in particular being Olivia Vance. She was unanimously selected as a captain,” Serowski said. “This is the first year I’ve ever had a team where every single player has selected a player to be captain.”

The Spartans scored a four-point run to open the second set, prompting a Sapulpa timeout. If the Chieftains’ goal was to slow Bixby, it failed as the visiting team extended its lead to 12-4.

Sapulpa (20-16) sparked a 5-0 run and brought its deficit to three, but the Spartans quickly rallied out of a timeout to make it 18-12.

Again, the home team answered as it pushed the score to 19-16, but Bixby took care of the set 25-17.

The Spartans won the third set handedly, leading by as many as 16 on their way to a 25-10 clinching victory.

“I think had we not come out prepared and focused for this match, and maybe lost a set or two from the Sapulpa team, then maybe our mindset would not be the same going into next week’s regionals,” Serowski said.

The Spartans host a four-team regional next Tuesday with No. 9 Owasso, Enid and Westmoore.

“We’ll have a couple of days of rest. We’re looking at coming in Sunday to do some film work mainly on Owasso, but we’re not going to take the other two teams lightly,” Serowski said. “We’re going to study up on it and we’re going to come out Tuesday ready to go.”

Sapulpa will host a regional Monday with No. 11 Newcastle, Tahlequah and Rogers.