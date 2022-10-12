Bixby edges Owasso in five sets for spot in state volleyball tournament

BIXBY — Bixby’s volleyball team overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat Owasso in the fifth set of a regional championship match Tuesday night.

The win advanced the Spartans to the Class 6A state tournament next week at Noble High School starting Thursday, Oct. 20.

This was the fourth this season between Bixby and Owasso; the Rams got the better of Bixby 3-0 on Aug. 27. The Spartans bounced back to defeat Owasso 2-0 on Sept. 9 and 3-1 on Sept. 20.

“It’s like that just about every match,” Bixby coach Derek Serowski said. “With a team like them (Owasso) that have been ranked ahead of us, we’ve bounced back-and-forth playing each other throughout the year.”

After winning the first set 25-22, Bixby dropped the second 15-25. The Rams appeared in control after winning the third set 25-18.

“They (Owasso) started adjusting to some of the stuff that we adjusted to. They started scoring points,” Serowski said. “The next thing to do is to adjust to what they’re doing after that. It’s just a game of adjustments and resilience.”

The Spartans rallied to tie the score, defeating Owasso 25-20 in the fourth set.

Bixby went ahead 5-3 in the fourth set after senior Chloe Moore snuck the ball past Owasso’s defense. Owasso’s Carley Butler responded. After an attempted kill fell back into her reach, the junior dented Bixby’s side of the hardwood and sparked a four-point swing in Owasso’s favor.

Down 7-5, Bixby’s Olivia Vance ended one of the game’s longest rallies by tapping the ball just inside Owasso’s backline, but it did not slow the Rams’ momentum.

Owasso went up 9-6 moments later, and Bixby used a timeout. The Spartans found their groove out of the break and tied the game at 11.

They tied again at 12. Vance returned a shot back into an Owasso defender’s face to put the Spartans up 13-12 for the first time since 5-3. Owasso used a timeout. An Owasso service error put the Spartans up 14-12.

The Rams failed to return Bixby’s subsequent serve; as the ball fell into the Owasso’s side of the net, Vance and her fellow Spartans celebrated as Bixby’s student section rushed the hardwood.

“We knew that it was going to be a fight. We couldn’t come out expecting to win. And if we wanted to go to state, we had to play to win every single point,” Vance said. “We’re friends off the court. ... That makes it so that we can all connect on the court and play a wonderful game together and just be able to pick each other up out of our own ruts, help each other on the court so that we can persevere through every point.”

“Whoever can outlast the other usually takes the win,” Serowski said. “These girls have been resilient all year. I’m just proud of them. ... We battled it out with them (Owasso) for the fourth time; no better way to end the regional championship match in five sets.”