Bishop Kelley's Audrey Buford is Gatorade's state volleyball player of the year
Bishop Kelley's Audrey Buford was named Gatorade volleyball player of the year for the state of Oklahoma on Thursday. The setter and right-side hitter helped lead the Comets to the Class 6A state title and is a finalist for All-World player of the year as chosen by the Tulsa World.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Bishop Kelley senior Audrey Buford has been named Gatorade state volleyball player of the year for the 2020 season.

A 5-foot-9 setter, right-side hitter and team captain, Buford had 617 assists, 316 digs, 307 kills and 66 service aces, leading the Comets to a 31-3 record and the Class 6A state championship.

"She's the type of kid you want with the ball in her hands when the game is on the line," Edmond Santa Fe coach Will Ethridge said in a Gatorade news release.

Buford was MVP of the state tournament, received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association and is a finalist for All-World volleyball athlete of the year, as chosen by the Tulsa World.

The All-World Awards will be announced June 29.

Gatorade announced the award Thursday in its 36th year of honoring the nation’s top high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Bishop Kelley has won 19 state titles over 32 seasons and Buford is the eighth Comet recipient in the 26-year history of the volleyball award. The others were Josie Gandall (2013), Claire Kelley (2012), Inky Ajanaku (2011), Amy Lewis (2008), Sarah Blum (2002), Nichol Amberg (2000) and Katie Pickup (1999).

The award recognizes athletic and academic achievement, as well as character on and off the court. Buford has volunteered as a member of the Link Crew at Bishop Kelley High and donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through her school. 

She has a weighted 4.04 GPA and will attend the University of Oklahoma in the fall.

Buford is now eligible for selection as

Gatorade national volleyball player of the year, which will be named later this month.

Here are previous recipients of the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma volleyball player of the year:

2019: Kamryn Bacus, Edmond North

2018: Olivia Curtis, Christian Heritage Academy

2017: Olivia Curtis, Christian Heritage Academy

2016: Alli Evans, Edmond Memorial

2015: Hannah Rose Frohling, Edmond North

2014: Audrey Alford, Norman North

2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley

2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley

2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2010: Micha Hancock, Edmond Memorial

2009: Micha Handock, Edmond Memorial

2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Kelsey Hancock, Edmond Memorial

2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks

2005: Karissa Almgren, Edmond Memorial

2004: Michelle Boevers, Edmond Santa Fe

2003: Christie Clark, Cascia Hall

2002: Sarah Blum, Bishop Kelley

2001: Erin Goddard, Edmond North

2000: Nichol Amberg, Bishop Kelley

1999: Katie Pickup, Bishop Kelley

1998: Sara Kincaid, Broken Arrow

1997: Sara Kincaid, Broken Arrow

1996: Ashley Frogge, Collinsville

1995: Cora Kincaid, Broken Arrow

