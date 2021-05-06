Bishop Kelley's Audrey Buford is Gatorade's state volleyball player of the year

Bishop Kelley senior Audrey Buford has been named Gatorade state volleyball player of the year for the 2020 season.

A 5-foot-9 setter, right-side hitter and team captain, Buford had 617 assists, 316 digs, 307 kills and 66 service aces, leading the Comets to a 31-3 record and the Class 6A state championship.

"She's the type of kid you want with the ball in her hands when the game is on the line," Edmond Santa Fe coach Will Ethridge said in a Gatorade news release.

Buford was MVP of the state tournament, received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association and is a finalist for All-World volleyball athlete of the year, as chosen by the Tulsa World.

The All-World Awards will be announced June 29.

Gatorade announced the award Thursday in its 36th year of honoring the nation’s top high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Bishop Kelley has won 19 state titles over 32 seasons and Buford is the eighth Comet recipient in the 26-year history of the volleyball award. The others were Josie Gandall (2013), Claire Kelley (2012), Inky Ajanaku (2011), Amy Lewis (2008), Sarah Blum (2002), Nichol Amberg (2000) and Katie Pickup (1999).