Bishop Kelley's Audrey Buford chosen as Gatorade's state volleyball player of the year

Bishop Kelley senior Audrey Buford has received the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma volleyball player of the year for the 2020 season.

A 5-foot-9 setter, right-side hitter and team captain, Buford had 617 assists, 316 digs, 307 kills and 66 service aces, leading the Comets to a 31-3 record and the Class 6A state championship.

She was MVP of the state tournament, received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association and is a finalist for All-World volleyball player of the year as named by the Tulsa World.

The All-World Awards will be announced on June 29.

Gatorade announced the volleyball award Thursday in its 36th year of honoring the nation’s top high school athletes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Buford is the eighth recipient from a program that has won 19 state titles over 32 seasons. The others were Josie Gandall (2013), Claire Kelley (2012), Inky Ajanaku (2011), Amy Lewis (2008), Sarah Blum (2002), Nichol Amberg (2000) and Katie Pickup (1999).