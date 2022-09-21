Bishop Kelley wins volleyball showdown with rival McGuinness

Bishop Kelley volleyball coach Sarah Dicks said the Comets “without a doubt” remain the best in Class 6A after defeating cross-state rival Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday night.

After dropping to No. 2 in the 6A coaches poll Monday, the Comets (15-4) responded with a decisive 3-0 win over the visiting Irish (20-3), who entered the game ranked third in 5A.

“This was a really big win for us,” Dicks said. “It would be silly not to look at the rankings. … I think Jenks deserves the No. 1 spot right now, and we’re going to fight our way back.”

About 100 Kelley students crowded the student section across from McGuinness’s bench. They watched the Comets, particularly junior Curry Kendall, carve a 25-9 win out of the Irish defense in the first set.

“I love playing Bishop McGuinness,” Kendall said. “We definitely want to prove that we belong in that No. 1 spot. ... We’re ready to get back up there.”

McGuinness had no answer for the 6-foot-1 outside hitter, who batted the ball back toward the Irish nearly every time it found its way to her.

“Curry needed a good night, and she made it her mission,” Dicks said. “She worked really hard getting back, transitioning and getting a good opportunity so that she could go swing at every single ball.”

McGuinness gave the Comets trouble early in the second set while accruing a 5-4 lead, but Kelley closed the set on a 21-9 run. The Irish showed fight in the third set, maintaining the lead or a tie until, at 21-21, a Kendall kill put the Comets ahead for the last time.

Leading 25-24, Kelley’s Megan Roy and Kate Schneeberg swallowed a McGuinness player’s return. The Kelley student section erupted onto the hardwood to celebrate with their classmates.

“Our fans this season have been absolutely incredible showing up,” Dicks said. “Every home game has been like this and it’s been so much fun.”

Kelley traveled to 4A No. 5 Cascia Hall on Wednesday before playing in the Jenks Invitational on Friday and Saturday. As Kelley chases state championship No. 20, Dicks knows the road ahead will challenge the Comets.

“There is a lot of really excellent competition in 6A this year,” she said. “We have a lot more big games coming up, and we have very few practices until the end of the season. We’re going to make every practice count."