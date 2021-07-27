All-State Volleyball about making memories for Cascia Hall's Coulon

BIXBY — Playing in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games is not so much about winning or losing, but of making memories as high school comes to an end.
Erin Coulon concluded her time at Cascia Hall Tuesday night, playing for the Small East team in the All-State Volleyball competition at Bixby High School.
The East fell to the West 3-0, but that did not put a damper on Coulon’s experience.
“I was just really excited to play with all these players that have been rivals for so long and it was cool to see all of us come together for one final run,” Coulon said of her All-State experience. “It is a lot of girls I already knew and played with against in school. It was cool to be on the same team.
“It was such an honor to be able to do this.”
Coulon was joined by Cascia Hall teammate Chandler Eby.
“With Chandler, it was a lot of fun,” Coulon said. “It was such an honor.”
Coulon felt she was not at her best for Tuesday's match.
“I was a little bit rusty, I have to admit, because I have not played since school season ended,” she said. “But I felt really good about my serves, receives and passes overall. “I think we really jelled together as a team overall.”
Playing with a new bunch for just one game presents it own set of challenges, but Coulon felt everyone adapted quickly.
“We had a few practices beforehand, but I think the best thing for us was to just get to know each other beforehand and seeing how we play as teammates instead of rivals,” Coulon said.
A couple of high school memories standout for Coulon.
“I just loved meeting all the new people,” she said. “As a freshman on varsity I got to play with so many upperclassmen that were so amazing.
“My favorite memory has to be beating Bishop Kelley my freshman year in five sets because we had never beat them before.”
Despite a fun high school career, there may not be much volleyball in Coulon’s future.
“I am going to USC and study biomedical engineering,” she said. “I am not playing in college, but I might try out for club.”
But Coulon will never forget her time playing volleyball.
“It was a great experience,” she said. “I love high school volleyball.”
The Large East defeated the West for second straight year 2-1. Bishop Kelley’s Audrey Buford earned MVP for the East and Madelyn Booth of Mustang picked up the MVP honors for the West.