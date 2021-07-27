All-State Volleyball about making memories for Cascia Hall's Coulon

BIXBY — Playing in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games is not so much about winning or losing, but of making memories as high school comes to an end.

Erin Coulon concluded her time at Cascia Hall Tuesday night, playing for the Small East team in the All-State Volleyball competition at Bixby High School.

The East fell to the West 3-0, but that did not put a damper on Coulon’s experience.

“I was just really excited to play with all these players that have been rivals for so long and it was cool to see all of us come together for one final run,” Coulon said of her All-State experience. “It is a lot of girls I already knew and played with against in school. It was cool to be on the same team.

“It was such an honor to be able to do this.”

Coulon was joined by Cascia Hall teammate Chandler Eby.

“With Chandler, it was a lot of fun,” Coulon said. “It was such an honor.”

Coulon felt she was not at her best for Tuesday's match.