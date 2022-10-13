4A State Volleyball: Lincoln Christian returns favor, eliminates Victory Christian

SAND SPRINGS — Lincoln Christian had the chance to return a favor to a familiar foe Thursday.

One year after the Bulldogs saw their two-year reign as Class 4A state volleyball champions end with a state semifinal loss to eventual champion Victory Christian, No. 3 Lincoln Christian ousted the No. 6 Conquerors from this year’s state tournament and, in so doing, ended Victory’s five-year run as a state champion.

Led by the serving and net play of outside hitter Paiton Tuggle, Lincoln Christian swept Victory 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 in the best-of-five set match in the quarterfinals of the the Class 4A state volleyball tournament held at Ed Dubie Field House.

With the win, the Bulldogs (25-13) advance to meet a second straight fellow Pinnacle Conference foe in No. 2 Regent Prep (30-12) in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Chieftain Center in Sapulpa.

The Rams advanced by sweeping No. 7 Inola 25-22, 26-24, 25-19.

The other semifinal, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, will match top-ranked Community Christian (34-4) against No. 4 Oklahoma Christian School (28-12).

Community Christian, which won the Class 3A state crown the last two years, cruised to a 25-20, 25-17, 27-25 victory against No. 8 Cascia Hall, rallying from a 20-11 deficit in the final set.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Christian School—the only Class 4A team to defeat Community Cristian this season—rallied from a set behind to outlast No. 4 Verdigris 25-17, 20-25, 12-25, 25-18, 15-11.

After winning the Class 3A state title in 2018, Lincoln Christian followed with Class 4A crowns in 2019 and 2020 before Victory Christian ended any hopes of a three-peat in Class 4A a year ago.

Facing the Conquerors for a fourth time this season, Lincoln Christian trailed 22-20 in the first set before clawing back to score five unanswered points to take the set.

From there, the Bulldogs rolled to an easy win in the second set before racing to an 11-4 advantage in the third set and holding a comfortable advantage the rest of the way.

“I ultimately know that when our girls go and train the way that they do and execute the way that they can, we’re unstoppable,” Bulldogs Head Coach Deidra Rader said.

“To us, the full execution of that got to manifest (itself) today. I’m just teary-eyed even though we won. It’s just a beautiful thing. For them to come together and gel when they’re supposed to,” she added.

Tuggle played a key role in helping Lincoln Christian close out the first set.

Down two points late, her kill at the net gave the Bulldogs a point and the serve. From there, the junior served out the final four points of the set helping her own service rotation with a pair of back-row putaways.

“It felt really good to get that first set down because it gave my entire team confidence,” Tuggle said. “We knew that we could just go out and give it our everything because we have nothing to lose at that point.”

Rader noted Tuggle’s improvement during her time with the team.

“She’s come a long way from her freshman year of being scared to get sad, even though she had her highest hitting percentage,” she said. “For her to demand the ball now is what we are excited to see her fill into as a junior.”

Besides Tuggle, Lincoln Christian was bolstered by the serving of libero Bella Rollandini and the play of setter Jessica Kaste, whose passes set up Tuggle and outside hitter Jaden Katsis.

Victory Christian, which won Class 4A titles in 2018 and 2021 to go along with Class 5A titles in 2019 and 2020, was led by the net play of juniors Taylor Motes and Katie Elliott along with sophomores Candace Fuchs and Quincee Carabello.

Regent Prep 3, Inola 0: Inola (29-15), making its first state tournament appearance since 2006, could not hold mid-game leads against the Rams, who finished as state runner-up a year ago. Game 2 proved pivotal. With the set knotted at 17, the teams battled through eight ties before the Rams prevailed by notching the final two points for a 26-24 win.

Community Christian 3, Cascia Hall 0: After dropping the opening two sets, the Commandos (23-11) looked to stretch the match to a fourth by bolting to a 20-11 cushion. But the Royals rallied and knotted the match at 24. Cascia Hall had a set point at 25-24 but the Royals tallied the final three points of the match.

Oklahoma Christian School 3, Verdigris 2: The Cardinals (42-7), who were ranked No. 1 for much of the season, recovered from an opening-set loss to win the next two before the Saints rallied. OCS snapped an 8-8 tie in the deciding fifth set with four straight points to take control.

Class 4A volleyball tournament

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

At Sand Springs

Community Christian d. No. 8 Cascia Hall 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 27-25)

Oklahoma Christian School d. No. 4 Verdigris 3-2 (25-17, 20-25, 12-25, 25-18, 15-11)

Lincoln Christian d. No. 6 Victory Christian 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-20)

Regent Prep d. No. 7 Inola 3-0 (25-22, 26-24, 25-19)

FRIDAY

Semifinals

At Sapulpa

No. 1 Community Christian (34-4) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma Christian School (28-12), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Lincoln Christian (25-13) vs. No. 2 Regent Prep (30-12), 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Final

At Sapulpa

1:30 p.m.