This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with volleyball:
Player of the year finalists
The volleyball player of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — at a date and venue to be announced.
Kate Hook
Holland Hall ¦ Sr.
Dutch claimed their first state championship and Hook was the catalyst in every facet. Averaged seven assists per set and finished the season with 832 assists. Was also on the receiving end of 298 digs and at the net to record 47 blocks. Also finished her All-State season with 59 aces and 261 kills.
People are also reading…
Maren Johnson
Jenks ¦ Jr.
En route to a runner-up finish in Class 6A, Johnson led a strong contingent of Trojans with dominating performances. As a junior outside hitter, Johnson posed a threat at the net with a team-high 423 kills and a 44.7 kill percentage. Was also a key cog up front with 43 blocks, and she also recorded 52 digs for a Trojans finished 32-5.
Curry Kendall
Bishop Kelley ¦ Jr.
Helped guide the Comets to a final No. 3 ranking in Class 6A and an appearance in the 6A semifinals where Bishop Kelley fell short against Jenks. Accumulated a team-best 396 kills and 4.4 kills per set. Had a 93.3 serve percentage and logged 22 blocks and 106 digs. Bishop Kelley finished 27-7.
First team
Brynn Roberts, Jenks, setter, Sr.
Carley Butler, Owasso, outside hitter, Jr.
Ella Drake, Regent Prep, outside hitter, Sr.
Kate Hook, Holland Hall, setter, Sr.
Maren Johnson, Jenks, outside hitter, Jr.
Curry Kendall, Bishop Kelley, outside hitter, Jr.
Jessica Shildt, Bishop Kelley, libero, Sr.
Olivia Vance, Bixby, outside hitter, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Shelby Swanson, Holland Hall
Honorable mention
Bishop Kelley: Brooke Goen, Megan Roy, Lucy Gentry, Sophia Koenigsknecht, Kate Schneeberg
Broken Arrow: Hailee Alexander, Avery Jones, Lauren Harms, Grace Marshall
Cascia Hall: Landrey Hill, Ramsey Wagner, Lauren Ferrari, Claire Woodard, Ella Ausink
Central: Isabelle Typhoon, Dianey Laikidrik, Hannah Inos, Victoria Cullom
Claremore: Hannah Dorsey, Ella Irvin, Claire Hardage, Agustina Munoz, Abby Dake, Elsa Rhodes, Nicky Parziale, Reese Newman, Ella Ramsey, Elisabetta Bertoli
Collinsville: Mackenzie Weygand, Lily Glover, Makayla Meadows, Ainsley Burr, Kaeleigh Hall, Brooklyn Hicks, Amanda Lee
Coweta: Alexis Schauffler, Keyleigh Howard-Wapaha, Olivia Brand, Katy Payne, Sydney Skaggs, Taylor Welborn, Braylee Belt, Chloe Doerr, Keelie Kannady, Karly Laverty, Avery Little, Felicity Pollardo, Abby Upton
East Central: Surinity Cates-Nelson, Daisy Perez-Reyes, Brandie Quiroz
Edison: Stella Huggins, Errin Washington, Lindsay Eckelt, Taryn Umdenstock, Anna Caldwell, Jaylee Byrd, Leah Vera
Glenpool: Macy Mabray, Tyra McKinnie, Christie Hilton, Saniya Craven, Tara Robles, Allie Tarrant, Macie Miller, Karis Rubert, Abigail Roney, Courtney Ware, Raegan Ward
Hale: Emily Sanchez Torres, Kylighe Walker, Juliana Guerrero, Leandra Ortiz
Holland Hall: Molly Summers, Mia Fugate, Macey Collier, Avery Robson, Parker Zahn
Lincoln Christian: Paiton Tuggle, Bella Rollandini, Jessica Kaste, Jaden Katsis, Audrey Foster, Micalah Reed, Olivia Tucker
McLain: L’Nesha Swift, Jenni John, Maria Khoi, Julie Namulir
Memorial: Layne Dennis, Brenda Carter, Kaliah Love, Alexa Rios, Jaelynn Williams, Lluvia Saucedo
Metro Christian: Annie Koenig, Eva Still, Elyse White
Pryor: Saidee Torres, Rainey White, Kayley Alt, Makayla Hurst, Leah Stimson
Regent Prep: Gracie Lim, Meg Goodwin, Ellen Jenkins, Jaycee Garrett, Olivia Redman, Caroline Wright
Rejoice Christian: Maddy James, Izzy Wilson, Lexi Henson, McKenna Lohse
Rogers: Daniela Gomez Mercado, ZaKiya Penn, Makyah Branch, Annie Ayala, Jessica Murillo, Citaly Gomez
Sapulpa: Stailee Heard, Jailey Battles
Skiatook: Kyla Vining, Tatum Daughtry, Emily Avery, Olivia Kannegiesser, Cheyenne Mills, Josie Rattler, Mattie Teeter
Summit Christian: Emily Sloat
Tahlequah: Emma Sherron, Grace Brewer, Danika DeLoache, Sadie Foster, McKayla Horn, Annabelle McKenna, Emily Morrison
Union: Sidney Smith, Mackenzie Thiessen
Verdigris: Logan Hamilton, Morgan Borgstadt
Victory Christian: Ana Appel, Lanee Heflin, Taylor Motes, Katie Elliott, Jaclyn Kerns
Webster: Riley Nichols, Kapuruena Kiris, Jofarin Kiris, Alexis Sowell, Sam Tracy
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
Previous winners
Player of the year
2021: Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow
2020: Audrey Buford, Bishop Kelley
2019: Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian
2018: Ally Stoner, Jenks
2017: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs
2016: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs
2015: Anabella Pope, Jenks
2014: Serena Mar, Lincoln Christian
2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley
2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley
2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley
2010: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley
2009: Hayley Butler, Bishop Kelley
2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2007: Dana Powell, Cascia Hall
2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks
2005: Moira Gallagher, Bishop Kelley
Coach of the Year
2021: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian, and Tanna Smith, Jenks
2020: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2019: Beth Roe, Metro Christian
2018: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2017: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian
2016: Mike Christie, Regent Prep
2015: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2014: Tanna Smith, Jenks
2013: Ashley Jurgensmeyer, Edison
2012: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2011: Jenny Duncan, Cascia Hall
2010: Zac Briscoe, Lincoln Christian
2009: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley
2008: Michelle Cantrell, Owasso
2007: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley
2006: Beth Erickson, Jenks
2005: Drew Tiger, Cascia Hall