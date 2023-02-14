This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with volleyball:

Player of the year finalists

The volleyball player of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — at a date and venue to be announced.

Kate Hook

Holland Hall ¦ Sr.

Dutch claimed their first state championship and Hook was the catalyst in every facet. Averaged seven assists per set and finished the season with 832 assists. Was also on the receiving end of 298 digs and at the net to record 47 blocks. Also finished her All-State season with 59 aces and 261 kills.

Maren Johnson

Jenks ¦ Jr.

En route to a runner-up finish in Class 6A, Johnson led a strong contingent of Trojans with dominating performances. As a junior outside hitter, Johnson posed a threat at the net with a team-high 423 kills and a 44.7 kill percentage. Was also a key cog up front with 43 blocks, and she also recorded 52 digs for a Trojans finished 32-5.

Curry Kendall

Bishop Kelley ¦ Jr.

Helped guide the Comets to a final No. 3 ranking in Class 6A and an appearance in the 6A semifinals where Bishop Kelley fell short against Jenks. Accumulated a team-best 396 kills and 4.4 kills per set. Had a 93.3 serve percentage and logged 22 blocks and 106 digs. Bishop Kelley finished 27-7.

First team

Brynn Roberts, Jenks, setter, Sr.

Carley Butler, Owasso, outside hitter, Jr.

Ella Drake, Regent Prep, outside hitter, Sr.

Kate Hook, Holland Hall, setter, Sr.

Maren Johnson, Jenks, outside hitter, Jr.

Curry Kendall, Bishop Kelley, outside hitter, Jr.

Jessica Shildt, Bishop Kelley, libero, Sr.

Olivia Vance, Bixby, outside hitter, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Shelby Swanson, Holland Hall

Honorable mention

Bishop Kelley: Brooke Goen, Megan Roy, Lucy Gentry, Sophia Koenigsknecht, Kate Schneeberg

Broken Arrow: Hailee Alexander, Avery Jones, Lauren Harms, Grace Marshall

Cascia Hall: Landrey Hill, Ramsey Wagner, Lauren Ferrari, Claire Woodard, Ella Ausink

Central: Isabelle Typhoon, Dianey Laikidrik, Hannah Inos, Victoria Cullom

Claremore: Hannah Dorsey, Ella Irvin, Claire Hardage, Agustina Munoz, Abby Dake, Elsa Rhodes, Nicky Parziale, Reese Newman, Ella Ramsey, Elisabetta Bertoli

Collinsville: Mackenzie Weygand, Lily Glover, Makayla Meadows, Ainsley Burr, Kaeleigh Hall, Brooklyn Hicks, Amanda Lee

Coweta: Alexis Schauffler, Keyleigh Howard-Wapaha, Olivia Brand, Katy Payne, Sydney Skaggs, Taylor Welborn, Braylee Belt, Chloe Doerr, Keelie Kannady, Karly Laverty, Avery Little, Felicity Pollardo, Abby Upton

East Central: Surinity Cates-Nelson, Daisy Perez-Reyes, Brandie Quiroz

Edison: Stella Huggins, Errin Washington, Lindsay Eckelt, Taryn Umdenstock, Anna Caldwell, Jaylee Byrd, Leah Vera

Glenpool: Macy Mabray, Tyra McKinnie, Christie Hilton, Saniya Craven, Tara Robles, Allie Tarrant, Macie Miller, Karis Rubert, Abigail Roney, Courtney Ware, Raegan Ward

Hale: Emily Sanchez Torres, Kylighe Walker, Juliana Guerrero, Leandra Ortiz

Holland Hall: Molly Summers, Mia Fugate, Macey Collier, Avery Robson, Parker Zahn

Lincoln Christian: Paiton Tuggle, Bella Rollandini, Jessica Kaste, Jaden Katsis, Audrey Foster, Micalah Reed, Olivia Tucker

McLain: L’Nesha Swift, Jenni John, Maria Khoi, Julie Namulir

Memorial: Layne Dennis, Brenda Carter, Kaliah Love, Alexa Rios, Jaelynn Williams, Lluvia Saucedo

Metro Christian: Annie Koenig, Eva Still, Elyse White

Pryor: Saidee Torres, Rainey White, Kayley Alt, Makayla Hurst, Leah Stimson

Regent Prep: Gracie Lim, Meg Goodwin, Ellen Jenkins, Jaycee Garrett, Olivia Redman, Caroline Wright

Rejoice Christian: Maddy James, Izzy Wilson, Lexi Henson, McKenna Lohse

Rogers: Daniela Gomez Mercado, ZaKiya Penn, Makyah Branch, Annie Ayala, Jessica Murillo, Citaly Gomez

Sapulpa: Stailee Heard, Jailey Battles

Skiatook: Kyla Vining, Tatum Daughtry, Emily Avery, Olivia Kannegiesser, Cheyenne Mills, Josie Rattler, Mattie Teeter

Summit Christian: Emily Sloat

Tahlequah: Emma Sherron, Grace Brewer, Danika DeLoache, Sadie Foster, McKayla Horn, Annabelle McKenna, Emily Morrison

Union: Sidney Smith, Mackenzie Thiessen

Verdigris: Logan Hamilton, Morgan Borgstadt

Victory Christian: Ana Appel, Lanee Heflin, Taylor Motes, Katie Elliott, Jaclyn Kerns

Webster: Riley Nichols, Kapuruena Kiris, Jofarin Kiris, Alexis Sowell, Sam Tracy

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

Previous winners

Player of the year

2021: Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow

2020: Audrey Buford, Bishop Kelley

2019: Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian

2018: Ally Stoner, Jenks

2017: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs

2016: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs

2015: Anabella Pope, Jenks

2014: Serena Mar, Lincoln Christian

2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley

2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley

2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2010: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2009: Hayley Butler, Bishop Kelley

2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Dana Powell, Cascia Hall

2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks

2005: Moira Gallagher, Bishop Kelley

Coach of the Year

2021: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian, and Tanna Smith, Jenks

2020: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2019: Beth Roe, Metro Christian

2018: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2017: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian

2016: Mike Christie, Regent Prep

2015: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2014: Tanna Smith, Jenks

2013: Ashley Jurgensmeyer, Edison

2012: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2011: Jenny Duncan, Cascia Hall

2010: Zac Briscoe, Lincoln Christian

2009: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley

2008: Michelle Cantrell, Owasso

2007: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley

2006: Beth Erickson, Jenks

2005: Drew Tiger, Cascia Hall