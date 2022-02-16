All-World schedule
Feb. 12: Football
Feb. 13: All-State football
Feb. 14: Softball
Feb. 15: Boys cross country and girls cross country
Wednesday: Volleyball
This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with volleyball:
ALL-WORLD VOLLEYBALL
Player-of-the-year finalists
The volleyball player of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — at a date and venue to be announced.
Beth Bayless
REGENT PREP • SENIOR
The 6-foot-1 senior totaled 740 kills, 267 digs, 77 assists, 61 aces and 18 blocks during her final varsity campaign. Also had a .344 hitting percentage on offense. In the 4A state tournament, Bayless had 31 kills and 19 digs. Was named the most valuable player in the Pinnacle Conference. She holds school records in kills, kills per set, and hitting percentage. “Her impact on the team goes beyond her ability,” Regent Prep coach Michael Christie said. “She’s a great leader on and off the court and she builds great relationships with her teammates.”
Mackenzie McGuire
BROKEN ARROW • SENIOR
The Kent State signee closed out her high school career leading the Tigers to the 6A state tournament. Along the way in 111 sets played, she accounted for 58 aces and a 90.5 serving percentage. McGuire amassed 556 kills with a 29.4 hitting percentage. She also had 49 blocks and 262 digs. McGuire, a first team selection in the Frontier Valley Conference, was also named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Jessica Shildt
BISHOP KELLEY • JUNIOR
Led the Comets with 471 digs. Shildt also led Bishop Kelley with 569 service receptions, while logging 79 assists and 31 aces. Shildt was named the most valuable player of the Union tournament, while also landing all-tournament spots at the Bishop Kelley and Jenks tournaments. Was named co-MVP for the Comets during the 2021 season. “Jessica does her work quietly and with great focus and determination, establishing herself as one of the top players in the state at Libero,” Bishop Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “She makes hard plays sometimes look very routine. And this is because she is so focused, coachable, competitive and skilled.”
FIRST TEAM
Beth Bayless, Regent Prep, Sr.
Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow, Sr.
Jessica Shildt, Bishop Kelley, Jr.
Mia Otten, Bartlesville, Sr.
Mikiah Perdue, Jenks, Sr.
Tierney Jackson, Union,Sr.
Curry Kendall, Bishop Kelley, So.
Bella Wakley, Victory Christian, Sr.
Co-coaches of the Year: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian, and Tanna Smith, Jenks
HONORABLE MENTION
B.T. Washington: Sydney Thompson, Emma Pappas, Taryn McIntosh
Bartlesville: Sydney Collins, Kelsey Ward, Ried Foust, Katy Lauritsen, Kara Stotts, Claire Walker
Bixby: Olivia Vance, Karson Pirtle, Taya Vinyard, Molly Clagg, Chloe Hay, Taylor McClure, Raegan Vernon
Broken Arrow: Hailee Alexander, Avery Jones, Shea Brown, Chloe Day, Mycah Miller, KeAnna Murray
Cascia Hall: Greer Boedeker, Trinity Lawlis, Ramsey Wagner, Landry Hill, Mary Wilson, Lauren Ferrari
Catoosa: Macie Wayne, Kahli O’Neal, Cameron Barclay, Zoe Brown, Carmen Reese, Cameron Barclay
Chouteau: Lexie Graham, Sydney Coblentz
Claremore: Claudia Nieto, Rebecca Hilmes, Ella Irvin, Abbey LeForte, Keilee Gill, Nicky Parziale, Makyla Sacido, Kinley Williams
Claremore Christian: Hannah Schulze, Gracie Coker, Breyawna Rock
Claremore Sequoyah: Ady Johnson, Shelby Hurt
Collinsville: Makiah Bays, Mackinze Weygand, Makayla Meadows, Lily Glover, Lexi Gregory, Sydine Helm, Taylor Jackson, Kate Tuttle
Coweta: Alex Harper, Madison Swift, Jamie Sweetin, Chloe Doerr, Kamryn Lydens, Lillie McColpin, Grace Meeker, Katy Payne, Alexis Schauffler, Taylor Welborn
Dewey: Taylynn Ruble, Savanna Serafin
East Central: Amyah Lockhart, Rayna Griffin, Mayra Perez, Xiamara Rosales
Edison: Kara O’Brien, Lindsay Eckelt, Stella Huggins
Glenpool: Kendal Timmerman, Macy Mabray,
Holland Hall: Kate Hook, Kalayia Johnson, Macey Collier, Molly Summers, Claire Paris
Inola: Brooke Walker, Macey Eaves, Saige Day
Jenks: Megan Salyer, Brynn Roberts, Noelle Prideaux, Julianna Borchers, Kyndal Carolina, Maggie Crissup, Kynli Kirkendoll, Caroline Wood, Audrey Wright
Kelley: Brooke Goen, Madeline Barton, Megan Roy, Kate Schneeberg, Kristen Lewallen, Eleanor Percy
Lincoln Christian: Paiton Tuggle, Chloe Ricke, Rebekah Kratzer, Jessica Kaste, Kenlee Steele
Metro Christian: Carly Calloway, Savannah Cook, Kylee Goodman
Muskogee: Raegan Essex, Jazmine Henry
Oologah: Amy Kohler, Kenly Dixon
Owasso: Kiya Colvin, Kiersten Harper, Rylee Martin, Carley Butler, Olivia Ainbinder, Jada Bishop, Lauryn Walters
Regent Prep: Ella Drake, Meg Goodwin, Alyssa Durham, Ellen Jenkins, Jaycee Garrett, Gracie Linn
Rejoice Christian: Maddy James, Izzy Wilson, Lexi Henson, Madison Walker
Sand Springs: Tehya Johnson, Olivia Dewitt, Chaley Fahland, Kasidy Holland, Payton Robbins, Jacelyn Smith
Sapulpa: Stailee Heard, Ryann Hoey, Tyla Heard, Jessica Thompson
Skiatook: Abby Decker, Finn Pieratt, Oki Darrow, Emily Avery, Grace Boswell, Olivia Kannegiesser, Cheyenne Mills
Summit Christian: Caroline Watson, Emily Sloat, Katey Stemple
Tahlequah: Dorothy Swearingen, Lydia McAlvain, Kori Rainwater, Lola Brownfield, Sadie Foster, Emma Sherron, Faith Springwater, McKinley Thompson
Union: Mia Martin, Maddie LaPointe, Raquel Fanelli, Amiyah Norwood, Sidney Smith
Verdigris: Logan Hamilton, Morgan Borgstadt, Abby Barnes, Emily Stout
Victory Christian: Hannah Warlick, Jessa Gilyard, Taylor Motes, Kasady Valverde
Wagoner: Lanie Brown
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Player of the year
2020: Audrey Buford, Bishop Kelley
2019: Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian
2018: Ally Stoner, Jenks
2017: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs
2016: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs
2015: Anabella Pope, Jenks
2014: Serena Mar, Lincoln Christian
2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley
2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley
2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley
2010: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley
2009: Hayley Butler, Bishop Kelley
2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley
2007: Dana Powell, Cascia Hall
2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks
2005: Moira Gallagher, Bishop Kelley
Coach of the Year
2020: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2019: Beth Roe, Metro Christian
2018: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2017: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian
2016: Mike Christie, Regent Prep
2015: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2014: Tanna Smith, Jenks
2013: Ashley Jurgensmeyer, Edison
2012: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley
2011: Jenny Duncan, Cascia Hall
2010: Zac Briscoe, Lincoln Christian
2009: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley
2008: Michelle Cantrell, Owasso
2007: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley
2006: Beth Erickson, Jenks
2005: Drew Tiger, Cascia Hall