This year, the Tulsa World is again honoring the best high school athletes in the Tulsa area. This week, we are unveiling our All-World teams for fall sports. Today, we continue with volleyball:

ALL-WORLD VOLLEYBALL

Player-of-the-year finalists

The volleyball player of the year will be announced at this year's All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive — at a date and venue to be announced.

Beth Bayless

REGENT PREP • SENIOR

The 6-foot-1 senior totaled 740 kills, 267 digs, 77 assists, 61 aces and 18 blocks during her final varsity campaign. Also had a .344 hitting percentage on offense. In the 4A state tournament, Bayless had 31 kills and 19 digs. Was named the most valuable player in the Pinnacle Conference. She holds school records in kills, kills per set, and hitting percentage. “Her impact on the team goes beyond her ability,” Regent Prep coach Michael Christie said. “She’s a great leader on and off the court and she builds great relationships with her teammates.”

Mackenzie McGuire

BROKEN ARROW • SENIOR

The Kent State signee closed out her high school career leading the Tigers to the 6A state tournament. Along the way in 111 sets played, she accounted for 58 aces and a 90.5 serving percentage. McGuire amassed 556 kills with a 29.4 hitting percentage. She also had 49 blocks and 262 digs. McGuire, a first team selection in the Frontier Valley Conference, was also named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Jessica Shildt

BISHOP KELLEY • JUNIOR

Led the Comets with 471 digs. Shildt also led Bishop Kelley with 569 service receptions, while logging 79 assists and 31 aces. Shildt was named the most valuable player of the Union tournament, while also landing all-tournament spots at the Bishop Kelley and Jenks tournaments. Was named co-MVP for the Comets during the 2021 season. “Jessica does her work quietly and with great focus and determination, establishing herself as one of the top players in the state at Libero,” Bishop Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “She makes hard plays sometimes look very routine. And this is because she is so focused, coachable, competitive and skilled.”

FIRST TEAM

Beth Bayless, Regent Prep, Sr.

Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow, Sr.

Jessica Shildt, Bishop Kelley, Jr.

Mia Otten, Bartlesville, Sr.

Mikiah Perdue, Jenks, Sr.

Tierney Jackson, Union,Sr.

Curry Kendall, Bishop Kelley, So.

Bella Wakley, Victory Christian, Sr.

Co-coaches of the Year: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian, and Tanna Smith, Jenks

HONORABLE MENTION

B.T. Washington: Sydney Thompson, Emma Pappas, Taryn McIntosh

Bartlesville: Sydney Collins, Kelsey Ward, Ried Foust, Katy Lauritsen, Kara Stotts, Claire Walker

Bixby: Olivia Vance, Karson Pirtle, Taya Vinyard, Molly Clagg, Chloe Hay, Taylor McClure, Raegan Vernon

Broken Arrow: Hailee Alexander, Avery Jones, Shea Brown, Chloe Day, Mycah Miller, KeAnna Murray

Cascia Hall: Greer Boedeker, Trinity Lawlis, Ramsey Wagner, Landry Hill, Mary Wilson, Lauren Ferrari

Catoosa: Macie Wayne, Kahli O’Neal, Cameron Barclay, Zoe Brown, Carmen Reese, Cameron Barclay

Chouteau: Lexie Graham, Sydney Coblentz

Claremore: Claudia Nieto, Rebecca Hilmes, Ella Irvin, Abbey LeForte, Keilee Gill, Nicky Parziale, Makyla Sacido, Kinley Williams

Claremore Christian: Hannah Schulze, Gracie Coker, Breyawna Rock

Claremore Sequoyah: Ady Johnson, Shelby Hurt

Collinsville: Makiah Bays, Mackinze Weygand, Makayla Meadows, Lily Glover, Lexi Gregory, Sydine Helm, Taylor Jackson, Kate Tuttle

Coweta: Alex Harper, Madison Swift, Jamie Sweetin, Chloe Doerr, Kamryn Lydens, Lillie McColpin, Grace Meeker, Katy Payne, Alexis Schauffler, Taylor Welborn

Dewey: Taylynn Ruble, Savanna Serafin

East Central: Amyah Lockhart, Rayna Griffin, Mayra Perez, Xiamara Rosales

Edison: Kara O’Brien, Lindsay Eckelt, Stella Huggins

Glenpool: Kendal Timmerman, Macy Mabray,

Holland Hall: Kate Hook, Kalayia Johnson, Macey Collier, Molly Summers, Claire Paris

Inola: Brooke Walker, Macey Eaves, Saige Day

Jenks: Megan Salyer, Brynn Roberts, Noelle Prideaux, Julianna Borchers, Kyndal Carolina, Maggie Crissup, Kynli Kirkendoll, Caroline Wood, Audrey Wright

Kelley: Brooke Goen, Madeline Barton, Megan Roy, Kate Schneeberg, Kristen Lewallen, Eleanor Percy

Lincoln Christian: Paiton Tuggle, Chloe Ricke, Rebekah Kratzer, Jessica Kaste, Kenlee Steele

Metro Christian: Carly Calloway, Savannah Cook, Kylee Goodman

Muskogee: Raegan Essex, Jazmine Henry

Oologah: Amy Kohler, Kenly Dixon

Owasso: Kiya Colvin, Kiersten Harper, Rylee Martin, Carley Butler, Olivia Ainbinder, Jada Bishop, Lauryn Walters

Regent Prep: Ella Drake, Meg Goodwin, Alyssa Durham, Ellen Jenkins, Jaycee Garrett, Gracie Linn

Rejoice Christian: Maddy James, Izzy Wilson, Lexi Henson, Madison Walker

Sand Springs: Tehya Johnson, Olivia Dewitt, Chaley Fahland, Kasidy Holland, Payton Robbins, Jacelyn Smith

Sapulpa: Stailee Heard, Ryann Hoey, Tyla Heard, Jessica Thompson

Skiatook: Abby Decker, Finn Pieratt, Oki Darrow, Emily Avery, Grace Boswell, Olivia Kannegiesser, Cheyenne Mills

Summit Christian: Caroline Watson, Emily Sloat, Katey Stemple

Tahlequah: Dorothy Swearingen, Lydia McAlvain, Kori Rainwater, Lola Brownfield, Sadie Foster, Emma Sherron, Faith Springwater, McKinley Thompson

Union: Mia Martin, Maddie LaPointe, Raquel Fanelli, Amiyah Norwood, Sidney Smith

Verdigris: Logan Hamilton, Morgan Borgstadt, Abby Barnes, Emily Stout

Victory Christian: Hannah Warlick, Jessa Gilyard, Taylor Motes, Kasady Valverde

Wagoner: Lanie Brown

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Player of the year

2020: Audrey Buford, Bishop Kelley

2019: Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian

2018: Ally Stoner, Jenks

2017: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs

2016: Gloria Mutiri, Sand Springs

2015: Anabella Pope, Jenks

2014: Serena Mar, Lincoln Christian

2013: Josie Gandall, Bishop Kelley

2012: Claire Kelley, Bishop Kelley

2011: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2010: Inky Ajanaku, Bishop Kelley

2009: Hayley Butler, Bishop Kelley

2008: Amy Lewis, Bishop Kelley

2007: Dana Powell, Cascia Hall

2006: Paige Erickson, Jenks

2005: Moira Gallagher, Bishop Kelley

Coach of the Year

2020: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2019: Beth Roe, Metro Christian

2018: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2017: Dan Donohue, Victory Christian

2016: Mike Christie, Regent Prep

2015: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2014: Tanna Smith, Jenks

2013: Ashley Jurgensmeyer, Edison

2012: Jerri Berna, Bishop Kelley

2011: Jenny Duncan, Cascia Hall

2010: Zac Briscoe, Lincoln Christian

2009: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley

2008: Michelle Cantrell, Owasso

2007: Jerri Wadsworth, Bishop Kelley

2006: Beth Erickson, Jenks

2005: Drew Tiger, Cascia Hall