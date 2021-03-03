 Skip to main content
'Vile racist' taunts incite fight at Oklahoma high school basketball game

'Vile racist' taunts incite fight at Oklahoma high school basketball game

OKLAHOMA CITY - After racial abuse of African American student-athletes by the Newcastle High School student section sparked a brawl at a basketball game last week, the Oklahoma City Public School System is asking for official action to be taken against Newcastle.

The fight broke out Thursday night between John Marshall High School basketball players and Newcastle students after a Class 4A regional playoff game. Newcastle hosted the game on its home court southwest of Oklahoma City.

Newcastle students prompted the fight with “vile racist and derogatory taunting,” said Paula Lewis, chairperson of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education. Lewis said the fight that ensued was “deeply unfortunate,” but it was caused by racist insults going unchecked during and after the game.

“I say this clearly — our kids, our staff, our parents, and our supporters should never have to face being the subject of racial attacks and slurs at any school event,” Lewis said in a written statement Tuesday. “Our kids should not feel like they have to fight to defend themselves.”

