Jessa Gilyard * Victory Christian * 5-9 * Jr.

Scored 22 points and was one steal shy of a triple-double in Saturday's 44-29 win over Cascia Hall. Also had 11 rebounds, nine steals, six blocked shots and two assists. Scored a personal career-best 47 in the first meeting with Cascia Hall this season, and averages 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocked shots. Starred with Bella Wakley last October in leading Victory to its fourth consecutive volleyball state title.