 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victory Christian's Jessa Gilyard is Pinnacle Conference MVP

Victory Christian's Jessa Gilyard is Pinnacle Conference MVP

{{featured_button_text}}
Victory Christian forward Jessa Gilyard (copy)

Victory Christian forward Jessa Gilyard

 Mike Brown

Victory Christian forward Jessa Gilyard has been named the Most Valuable Player in Pinnacle Conference girls basketball.

The 5-foot-9 junior scored a career-high 47 points in a 58-45 win over Cascia Hall on Dec. 4 and averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocked shots during the 2020-21 season.

Holland Hall, which won the conference title and qualified for the 4A state tournament, landed four players on the 10-member all-conference team — Ava Greer, Elise Hill, Kalayia Johnson and Joci Lake.

Lincoln Christian, which went to the 3A semifinals, and Metro Christian had three players each. Lincoln is represented by Ellie Brueggemann, Micah Clayton and Adyson Roberts. Metro is represented by Avery Blubaugh, Cayden Mershon and Landry Williams.

Pinnacle Conference Basketball

Girls' All-Conference Team

Avery Blubaugh, Metro Christian; Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian; Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian; Ava Greer, Holland Hall; Elise Hill, Holland Hall; Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall; Joci Lake, Holland Hall; Cayden Mershon, Metro Christian; Adyson Roberts, Lincoln Christian; Landry Williams, Metro Christian.

Honorable Mention

Tessa Edwards, Victory Christian; Katie Elliott, Victory Christian; Lauren Force, Rejoice Christian; Alex Frie, Metro Christian; Allie Gammill, Cascia Hall; Lexi Henson, Rejoice Christian; Landrey Hill, Cascia Hall; Ellie Hoemann, Regent Prep; Kate McElwain, Regent Prep; Lexi Murphy, Lincoln Christian; Sophia Regalado, Holland Hall; Lydia Rice, Regent Prep; Chloe Ricke, Lincoln Christian; Tara Shaw, Rejoice Christian.

MVP: Jessa Gilyard, Victory Christian

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News