Victory Christian's Jessa Gilyard is Pinnacle Conference MVP

Victory Christian forward Jessa Gilyard has been named the Most Valuable Player in Pinnacle Conference girls basketball.

The 5-foot-9 junior scored a career-high 47 points in a 58-45 win over Cascia Hall on Dec. 4 and averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocked shots during the 2020-21 season.

Holland Hall, which won the conference title and qualified for the 4A state tournament, landed four players on the 10-member all-conference team — Ava Greer, Elise Hill, Kalayia Johnson and Joci Lake.

Lincoln Christian, which went to the 3A semifinals, and Metro Christian had three players each. Lincoln is represented by Ellie Brueggemann, Micah Clayton and Adyson Roberts. Metro is represented by Avery Blubaugh, Cayden Mershon and Landry Williams.

Pinnacle Conference Basketball

Girls' All-Conference Team

Avery Blubaugh, Metro Christian; Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian; Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian; Ava Greer, Holland Hall; Elise Hill, Holland Hall; Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall; Joci Lake, Holland Hall; Cayden Mershon, Metro Christian; Adyson Roberts, Lincoln Christian; Landry Williams, Metro Christian.

