Victory Christian offense remains hot despite cold weather in 48-20 win over Prague

From the start No. 7 Victory Christian’s (9-3) offensive firepower was too much for No. 6 Prague (10-2) as the Conquerors ran wild in a 48-20 win in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The first offensive play of the game was a 65-yard touchdown from junior Michael Doctor to senior Josh Taylor on a trick play to give Victory a 6-0 lead.

The Conquerors' second score came on a 56-yard touchdown pass from junior Ayden Hamilton to Taylor for the 14-0 lead. Hamilton extended the lead to 20-0 with a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Hamilton praised his defense for its strong performance throughout the game.

“Man, we struggled at the beginning of the year,” Hamilton said. “Seeing them shut down a team like that is such a great feeling.”

The next drive, the Conqueror defense sacked the Red Devils twice and forced a turnover on downs. The offense took possession and produced the last score of the first half with an 11-yard touchdown run by senior Judah Byrams, pushing the lead to 26-0.

Hamilton padded the lead to 32-0 in the third quarter with a 68-yard touchdown run.

The Red Devils finally got on the scoreboard as junior Joe Fixico hauled in a pass for 63 yards, going out at the 1-yard line. Senior Trevor McGinnis bruised his way in for a touchdown, and the Conquerors lead 32-8 midway through the third quarter.

The first play of the fourth quarter was an electric one as Victory Christian senior Jalen Baker went 91 yards for a touchdown and Jordan Coleman caught the 2-point conversion for a 40-8 lead.

The Red Devils returned the kickoff to the Victory 11-yard line, and McGinnis scored his second touchdown to cut the lead 40-14. The Conquerors drove down the field, and eventually Byrams sprinted a 25-yard touchdown to grab a 48-14 lead with 6:47 left in the quarter.

Prague returned the kick to the 21-yard line, and McGinnis finished off a short drive with an 18-yard scoring run, cutting the Conquerors' lead to 20 with the final score of the contest.

Victory Christian head coach Brett Smith praised his team’s resiliency this season.

“This team has worked really hard to get to this point,” Smith said. “Early in this season, overcame a lot of obstacles, had a lot of injuries and we’re finally healthy and we’re starting to roll.”

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 48, PRAGUE 20

Prague;0;0;8;12;--;20

Victory Christian;14;12;6;16;--;48

VC – Taylor 65 pass from Doctor (pass failed)

VC – Taylor 56 pass Hamilton (Byrams run)

VC – Hamilton 40 run (run failed)

VC – Byrams 11 run (run failed)

VC – Hamilton 68 run (run failed)

PRA – McGinnis 2 run (McGinnis Run)

VC – Baker 91 run (Coleman pass from Hamilton)

PRA – McGinnis 11 run (pass failed)

VC – Byrams 25 run (Byrams run)

PRA – McGinnis 11 run (pass failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs – PRA 12, VC 9; Rushes-Yards – PRA 34-115, VC 37-415; Comp-Att-Int - PRA 14-27-1, VC 5-11-0. Passing Yards – PRA 180, VC 127. Fumbles-Lost - PRA 2-2, VC 1-1. Penalty Yards – PRA 5-55, VC 10-110. Total Yards – PRA 295, VC 542. Punts-Avg. – PRA 2-25.5, VC 1-25.