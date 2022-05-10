Victory Christian girls outlast OCS in PKs, advance to first-ever state final

Mary Buechler had never taken a penalty kick before, but Victory Christian coach Lindy Saunders saw something in her performance that made her choose Buechler for the post-game shootout.

Buechler then stepped to the dot and drilled a shot low to the right side of the net to give Victory the 4-3 edge in PKs and a 4-3 victory over Oklahoma Christian School Tuesday night at Victory Stadium in the Class 3A state semifinals.

“Honestly, I was just looking for someone who was willing. Sometimes that’s all it takes, someone that’s willing and brave enough to take the penalty kick,” Saunders said of her decision to include Buechler. “She really came through for us and I’m really proud of her.”

After Victory goalkeeper Lauren Dunaway made a spectacular diving save on Oklahoma Christian School’s Hailey Nesselrode, who had scored on a PK earlier in the game, the shootout was tied 3-3. Buechler admitted she was nervous but still got the job done.

“I never shot a penalty before in a game, so I was super-nervous and I was telling myself, ‘This is the game-winning shot, you’ve got to make this.’ So I just made it,” said Buechler, a junior defender. “My plan was to look the other way and shoot it the opposite way and that tripped the goalie up, so I think that was a good move.”

Victory Christian (17-1), which overcame a 3-1 deficit early in the second half, advances to the state final on either Friday or Saturday against OKC Heritage Hall, which defeated defending champion Verdigris 3-0 in the other semifinal. The Conquerors had never even reached the semifinals before, so this is quite an accomplishment for a team that lost in the first round last year.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” Saunders said of heading to the state final. “Our program had never even made it to a semifinal game before, so for us to make it all the way to the championship is just a true honor and our girls deserve it. We’ve really just grown this year as a program and as a team. The hard work’s really been paying off this season.”

Sophie Murray and Genesis Helsley scored in the second half to tie the match. Tessa Edwards also scored for the Conquerors, who have won 15 consecutive contests by a combined margin of 80-9.

Nesselrode snapped a 1-1 tie with a penalty kick goal with 2:09 left in the first half, and Londyn Lawrence gave OCS a two-goal lead less than eight minutes into the second half. Brenna Edwards also scored for Oklahoma Christian (17-1), which had been unbeaten, outscoring opponents this season by 104-6 before this contest.

This was the first time this season that Oklahoma Christian School allowed more than one goal in a game.

Less than a minute after Lawrence put OCS ahead 3-1, Victory bounced back quickly, as Murray received a short pass from Helsley and popped home a shot from 7 yards out. The Conquerors got the momentum after that and enjoyed the territorial advantage over the next 10-plus minutes, culminating in the tying goal by Helsley with 21:43 remaining. After Ellie Murray was taken down in the box, Victory was awarded a penalty kick and Helsley blasted it into the upper left corner.

“There’s something we’ve been talking about called mental toughness and just ingraining that in them, that we can come back from anything and it really showed tonight and I’m really proud,” Saunders said. “We just all played very well tonight. They just played their hearts out, I’m really proud of them.”

OCS poured on the pressure after Helsley’s equalizer, but was unable to get another one, as Dunaway made several saves to keep the game tied, setting the stage for overtime. Neither team generated much offensive pressure in the two 10-minute OT periods. Dunaway made 11 saves during the run of play and two more in the shootout.

“Every single person on the team fought so hard, I’m so proud of each and every one of them,” Buechler said. “Our defense was back covering everything, we were very aggressive the whole game and we were very resilient, for sure.”

Victory Christian 4, Oklahoma Christian School 3 (PKs)

Okla. Christian;2;1;0;0;3;--;3

Victory Christian;1;2;0;0;4;--;4

Goals: OCS, Rowlett, H. Nesselrode (PK), Lawrence; VC, Edwards, S. Murray (Helsley), Helsley (PK).

Saves: OCS, Watson 5; VC, Dunaway 11.