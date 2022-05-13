Victory Christian girls can’t complete comeback, fall in state final

OKLAHOMA CITY — It certainly didn’t help matters that the Victory Christian bus broke down on the highway on the way to Oklahoma City, causing many of its players to arrive close to game time.

Regardless of whether the pre-game chaos contributed to the result, the amazing run that the Conqueror girls have been riding came to a disappointing end Friday at Taft Stadium as they fell 3-1 to OKC Heritage Hall in the Class 3A state championship match.

Jada Branan scored the only goal midway through the second half for Victory Christian (17-2), which entered the game having won 15 consecutive games by a combined margin of 80-9. Despite allowing three goals, goalkeeper Lauren Dunaway enjoyed a strong game, making 10 saves, several of them difficult.

It was the first girls soccer state championship for Heritage Hall (14-0), which scored all three goals off free kicks from dangerous spots within a seven-minute span late in the first half. Katerina Chrysant scored the first two just 2:25 apart and Posey Thomas added the third one for the Chargers, who completed an undefeated season having outscored opponents 94-2.

Trailing 3-0 in the second half, Victory made a pretty good push to get back into the game, and pulled to within two on Branan’s goal, but despite several good chances, the Conquerors could not get another one.

“First and foremost, I’m just really proud to have been here,” said Victory coach Lindy Saunders. “Obviously, it’s not the greatest feeling to lose in the state championship game, but we fought back, we gave everything we have. This is the first time we’ve ever been here, so we represented Victory well. I’m just so proud of these girls.”

Saunders didn’t want to acknowledge what impact, if any, the bus breaking down had on their performance, but it’s hard to imagine it had no effect. After the bus got stuck, several parents had to shuttle players in groups of two or three from the side of the highway to the stadium, causing many to show up well after their usual warm-up time had started.

“I’d like to say no (it had no impact), but you never know,” Saunders said. “It really did mess with our normal routine, but I don’t want to make that as the excuse.”

With the wind behind them, Heritage Hall controlled the play for much of the opening half, generating a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal, but it was unable to find the back of the net until late in the half.

Chrysant made it 1-0 off a free kick from just beyond the left corner of the box, drilling a shot into the upper right corner, just past the leaping Dunaway, with 9:58 remaining. Then she took another free kick from 25 yards out in the middle of the field with 7:33 left in the half and fired a shot low just inside the left post, just beyond the diving Dunaway.

Thomas added another one off a free kick with 2:38 to go from about 15 yards out just past the left edge of the box, booming it into the upper left corner.

“It was unfortunate, because I felt like we adjusted to their offense, but we just gave up some fouls in some crucial areas and they had a great finisher,” Saunders said of the goals against.

Kilyn Carey nearly made it 4-0 just 8 seconds before halftime, but Dunaway made a spectacular diving save to keep the deficit at three.

The Conquerors had rallied from being down 3-1 in their 4-3 shootout win over previously-unbeaten Oklahoma Christian School in the state semifinals on Tuesday, but this time, their valiant attempt to battle back did not work out quite as well.

Just 1:30 into the second half, Victory almost got on the board when Tessa Edwards delivered a corner kick into the box that deflected up off the crossbar and then bounced to Genesis Helsley for a header, but OKC Heritage Hall goalkeeper Avery McKirahan made the save.

Another corner from Edwards with 23:07 remaining found Catie Copenhaver about 5 yards out, but McKirahan made a diving stop. The Conquerors finally broke through with 19:59 left when another corner kick from Edwards landed in the box and Branan knocked it home from 3 yards out. That was just the second goal allowed by Heritage Hall all season.

Victory nearly got another one about two minutes later when Helsley fed a nice pass into the box for Sophie Murray, but McKirahan made a nice save on her point-blank shot from 10 yards.

The Conquerors had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal in the second half.

“I’m just really proud that we even tried to fight back, being down 3-0 at half and making the margin a little closer and not giving up any goals in the second half,” Saunders said. “All I can be is proud.”

OKC HERITAGE HALL 3, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 1

Victory Christian;0;1;--;1

OKC Heritage Hall;3;0;--;3

Goals: VC, E. Branan (Edwards); OHH, Chrysant 2, Thomas. Saves: VC, Dunaway 10; OHH, McKirahan 7.