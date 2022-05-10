Victory Christian boys fall in state semifinals again

As painful as it was, Cyprian Hedrick saw the big picture and spoke of the experience as a life lesson.

His Victory Christian boys had just lost a hard-fought 1-0 contest to OKC Heritage Hall after Thad Butler scored with 2:49 left in the opening half in the Class 3A state semifinals, the second straight year the Conquerors advanced that far in the playoffs.

“These are teaching moments,” Hedrick said. “I think we’re creating a really strong foundation here of not just good players, but more importantly, good kids, who are going to be built on principles and values and learning how to deal with a tough loss like this is part of it. For us, it’s really important that these guys understand that this is life. You’re going to get knocked down, but it’s about how you get up. I’m really proud of these guys, they left everything out there today.”

Hedrick, the former FC Tulsa defender who is in his second year as Conqueror head coach, was proud of the way his team has elevated expectations during his short tenure.

“These kids have battled through a lot of adversity this season but through everything, they’ve held their heads up high, fought for each other,” Hedrick said. “They’ve worked really hard and to get to this point two years in a row. That’s saying something about the direction the program is going. I think these last couple of years, we’re showing that we’re building something really special here.”

OKC Heritage Hall (10-2), which has now won eight in a row, outscoring opponents 44-8, advances to the state final on either Friday or Saturday against Crooked Oak, which defeated Rejoice Christian 3-2 in the other semifinal.

Victory Christian (11-7), which had won its previous six in a row by a combined margin of 28-2, had significant stretches where it controlled the ball and applied considerable pressure on Heritage Hall side of the field, particularly over the first 30 minutes or so of the game, but were unable to find the back of the net.

“It’s just one of those games, we just fell short,” Hedrick said. “It’s football. We had some chances, they had some chances and at the end of the day, whoever makes it gets to move forward and that’s what happened.”

Butler put Heritage Hall on the scoreboard late in the first half when a corner kick landed in the box and bounced around. Victory goalkeeper Jalid Brown made one save, but Butler pounced on the loose rebound and fired it home from about 10 yards out.

OKC Heritage Hall 1, Victory Christian 0

OKC Heritage Hall;1;0;--;1

Victory Christian;0;0;--;0

Goals: OHH, T. Butler.

Saves: OHH, Gaske 7; VC, J. Brown 4.