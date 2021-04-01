Versatile runner Addison Brooks first Tulsa World spring sports female athlete of the week

Addison Brooks * Lincoln Christian * Track * Sr.
Won the 400 meters at Holland Hall (58.26), the 300-meter hurdles at Glenpool (46.43) in her first time to run the race and has the state's second-fastest time in each event. Also strong at longer distances, was third individually in the Class 4A state cross country meet as a junior and senior, and sixth as a sophomore. Signed with Oklahoma Baptist University.
