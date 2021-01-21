Verdigris coach Mike Buntin stays home to celebrate 300th win

VERDIGRIS — By sheer happenstance, Verdigris girls basketball coach Mike Buntin was able to celebrate his career 300th coaching victory at home Thursday.
The Class 4A No. 6 Cardinals’ 69-29 win over Claremore was part of the Port City Classic, which was hurriedly moved Wednesday from Catoosa, which announced it was shutting down its campus until Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 and would not be able to host its 55th annual tournament.
Jordan Chancellor and Morgan Borgstadt scored 15 points each and Lexy Borgstadt added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. The Cards (7-1) forced 29 turnovers and led from start to finish against the 5A unranked Zebras, who played without one starter and three key reserves quarantined for COVID-19.
Grace Bump led the Zebras (1-6) with 14.
Verdigris was playing only its third game after a 14-day quarantine, but seemed to be near midseason form.
“When we play well, we’re capable of beating anybody in any class because we’re so athletic and have so many weapons,” Buntin said.
The Cards’ only loss was to 4A No. 4 Fort Gibson in the semifinals of the Inola Tournament.
“We haven’t put it all together yet, but I’d have to say this was our best game,” Buntin said.
In his 10th year at Verdigris, Buntin also had coaching stints at Cleveland and Berryhill. He played father figure at one point Thursday, picking up and carrying Maddy Daniels to the bench after she collided with a Claremore player diving for a loose ball and hit the floor, breaking a tooth and sustaining a gash on the side of her nose.
When Buntin entered the locker room after the game, the Cards were ready. They jumped up in the air and squealed with glee, waving paper signs reading: “300.” They also presented Buntin with a chocolate cake.
“We’ve had a lot of good players and a lot of really good kids in these 10 years at Verdigris,” Buntin told the girls. “You’re a great bunch and you are very special to me and my family. We love you so much. I’m gonna remember you guys and this moment for the rest of my life.”
Sand Springs 52, Bishop Kelley 40: In another first-round game, junior guard Journey Armstead scored her 1,000th career point to lead the 6A No. 13 Sandites, who stepped in to fill out the bracket when Catoosa dropped out. Armstead reached the milestone with a third-quarter basket and finished with a game-high 16 points.
Port City Classic
VERDIGRIS 69, CLAREMORE 29 Claremore 4 1 12 12 — 29
Verdigris 15 14 20 20 — 69
Claremore (1-6): Grace Bump 14, Rachel Yewell 5, Ellas Claborn 5, Kylee Ohaman 2, Payton Roberts 2, Hailey Pickup 1.
Verdigris (7-1): Morgan Borgstadt 15, Jordan Chancellor 15, Lexy Borgstadt 14, Makenzie Blackwell 9, Ciara Daniel 3, Brooklyn Fugate 3, Bobbi Jones 3, Jaycee Adkins 2, Bailey Cravens 2, Maddy Daniels 2, Morgan 1.
SAND SPRINGS 52,
BISHOP KELLEY 40
Sand Springs 11 17 11 13 — 52
Bishop Kelley 8 9 15 8 — 40
Sand Springs (6-5): Journey Armstead 16, Sekauri Wilson 14, Hailey Jackson 6, Layne Kirkendoll 5, Darrian Jordan 4, Leyshia Morris 3, Micah Hampton 2, Avery Tanner 2.
Bishop Kelley (3-9): Madeline Barton 12, Ava Schneeburg 10, Lizzie Smith 8, Megan Roy 7, AK Ritchie 2, Megan Roy 1.