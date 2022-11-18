Verdigris advances as defense clamps down on Perkins-Tryon for 35-14 win

CLAREMORE — No. 3 Verdigris is headed to the 3A state semifinals for the second consecutive year after a 35-14 defeat over No. 6 Perkins-Tryon at home Friday night.

No. 4 Heritage Hall, who defeated Stigler 55-23 Friday night, awaits the Cardinals at a to-be-determined location and date next week.

The Verdigris defense anchored the Cardinals through the win. After the Demons converted a 65-yard touchdown double pass to Quincy Mouton on their first play of the game, the Cardinals' pass defense tightened to secure four interceptions.

“Our linebackers did a great job dropping underneath. Our secondary did a great job in coverage,” Verdigris coach Travis East said “Tyler Mitchell had a heck of a night getting two picks there, one for a touchdown. And our D-Line made the quarterback uncomfortable and that helps cause a lot of (interceptions). All three levels were great.”

A late-first-half Dylan White 30-yard touchdown run put Verdigris ahead 21-7. Demon returner Braxton Lightfoot took the ensuing kickoff 89 yards before Cardinal kicker Louie Carlson made the save at the 2-yard line.

Perkins picked up a yard on first down. On second down, they got nowhere.

On third-and-goal from the 1, Perkins tailback Tre Stevenson attempted to dive over the trenches, but a gang of Cardinals tacklers held him out of the end zone.

On fourth down, with 24 seconds until the half, Perkins called on Lightfoot again. He took the handoff, and there was senior linebacker Reese Roller to trip him up — and fellow senior Luke Zaferes to keep him from tripping over the goal line.

“Basically, it was all 11. It was every guy getting in the backfield, making the play and getting in on the tackle. We blew it up up front, and our kids did a great job on that stand,” East said.

“We came down there, and we knew it was about to go into half time, and we had to keep the momentum on our side,” Roller said. “I think that was one of the key things that won us the game, was that stop right there.”

Mitchell snagged two picks on back-to-back possession late in the second half. He returned the second 51 yards to put Verdigris up three scores with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“Seeing my teammates go out and block for me was awesome, because everybody here is selfless,” Mitchell said. “The defense all-around was just impeccable. The defense won us the game.”

Meanwhile, senior running back Caden Parnell put together a hat trick performance for the Cardinals on offense. He carried the ball 17 times for 113 yards, including a 45-yard dash on the first play of the game. At quarterback, White rushed for 84 yards and connected on 7-of-9 passes for 62 yards. Senior Mason Mittasch tallied 121 yards on 19 carries.

“I can’t say enough about our offensive line and our running backs and how great they did,” East said. “And I’ll say this: Dylan White played fantastic tonight.”

The Cardinals are the last public school remaining in the 3A playoffs, often ruled by private schools. Lincoln Christian and Metro Christian won their respective matchups and will play each other next week in the opposite side of the semifinal bracket.

“Public, private, doesn’t matter. We’ve gotta go beat Heritage Hall next week. That’s all that matters for us,” East said.

“The championship game is one game away,” Roller said. “You’ve just gotta go 1-0 every week, and I think that’s our mindset this year. Go 1-0 next week, and then worry about the state finals after that.”

VERDIGRIS 35, PERKINS-TRYON 14

Perkins-Tryon;7;0;7;0;—;14

Verdigris;7;14;0;14;—;35

VC — Caden Parnell 2 run (Louie Carlson kick)

PT — Quincy Mouton 65 pass from Braxton Lightfoot (Dylan Davidson kick)

VC — Parnell 10 run (Carlson kick)

VC — Dylan White 30 run (Carlson kick)

PT — Mouton 29 pass from Tanner Dawes (Davidson kick)

VC — Parnell 13 run (Carlson kick)

VC — Tyler Mitchell 51 interception return (Carlson kick)

First Downs — PT 13, VC 19; Rushes-Yards — PT 29-64, VC 45-322; Comp-Att-Int — PT 11-26-4, VC 7-9-1; Passing Yards — PT 158, VC 62; Fum-Lost — PT 1-0, VC 1-0; Penalty Yards — PT 7-65, VC 4-30; Total Yards — PT 222, VC 384; Punts-Avg — PT 31.8, VC 4-29.8