Van Fitch's comeback keys Jenks girls soccer's strong start; Broken Arrow wins Alabama tournament

Fitch leads Jenks girls

Senior forward Van Fitch has sparked Jenks' girls soccer team to a 6-1 start.

After missing her sophomore season in 2019 due to a torn ACL, Fitch was ready for a strong junior year in 2020, scoring three goals and three assists before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, she’s making up for lost time, leading the Trojans with 10 goals so far this season, including both goals in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Union.

Over the weekend, Fitch helped Jenks claim the Deer Creek Invitational championship, playing an important role as Jenks defeated Westmoore 6-1 (scoring two goals) and OKC McGuinness 3-0 (one goal) on Friday and then host Edmond Deer Creek 3-1 (two more goals) in the final on Saturday.

“She’s just been on fire,” Trojans coach Jo Johnson said. “We knew it was coming, she did really well her freshman year, she was an all-district player and then two years off. I think she’s finding her groove. We’re lucky to have her out there.”

Fitch, an Arkansas signee, is also a team captain as voted by her teammates, although she’s not necessarily a loud leader.