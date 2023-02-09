Area private schools are pushing back on a proposal that would separate private and public high school sports playoffs, with one calling it “unreasonable and unjust.”

Letters have gone out to parents and staff from at least three schools following a action earlier this week by the governing body of state high school sports and because of a bill filed in the state House.

Cascia Hall sent out a letter to its community, signed by its headmaster, Father Phillip Cook, and athletic director Dave Reiter, informing them of the situation and describing the situation as “unreasonable and unjust.”

Holland Hall also communicated with its families, informing them of the situation.

Bishop Kelley, perhaps the state’s most athletically successful private school, issued a similar letter by its president, Sister Mary Hanah Doak, also signed by athletic director Lance Parks, urging its families to voice their opposition to the state house bill.

“We felt it was important to communicate current events that are going on surrounding athletic activities to our community,” Parks said of the letter. “Just an opportunity for us to inform them of some of the things that have been going on and generate support for us from them.”

The bill, HB1040, which was introduced by Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, and Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and also sponsored by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was first formally read into the House record on Monday.

It would require the OSSAA to establish a new category of competition for schools of “restricted enrollment,” or those that have admission standards and limitations on how many students they accept, as well as those that charge a tuition, starting with the 2024-25 school year.

The OSSAA board discussed a survey in which 75 percent of OSSAA schools responded, where 85 percent of respondents favored separating public and private schools in the playoffs in all sports.

The board then voted 9-2, with one abstention, to send the proposal to OSSAA membership to vote on approving the separation of public and private schools for 2024-25.

A timetable for the vote was not specified.

“Cascia Hall has in good faith followed the OSSAA rules and guidelines as per our membership and we feel that to treat any member school or student differently (public or private) is unreasonable and unjust,” Cascia Hall’s Cook and Reiter wrote. “No school or student should feel discriminated against, especially when many at our school have selected Cascia Hall because of their faith.”

Cascia Hall has been an OSSAA member since 1976, while Bishop Kelley has since 1967.

The letter from Doak, which specified that there were 24 private schools in Oklahoma that would be affected by the proposals, also clarified exactly where Bishop Kelley stands on the issue.

“If passed, this will begin a division that could bring a significantly negative impact to our student athletes,” Doak wrote.

“This would: Potentially sequester private schools to their own playoff pool, regardless of performance throughout the regular season; Allow for separation of schools based on admission criteria, not school size; Diminish the level of competition at the playoff level. This means that BK’s playoff competition would be only against other like-sized private schools: McGuinness.”

OKC McGuinness is the only other private school that competes at the Class 5A level in virtually every sport the way Kelley does.

The end of the letter included a section titled “How you can help — We need your voice!”

“If you agree that private and public schools should remain in playoffs together, I urge you to contact Representable Rhonda Baker, Chairwoman of the House of Education Committee … to share your concerns/opposition to House Bill 1040,” Doak wrote.

Parks sounded a little less alarmed than Hanah Doak but acknowledged the uncertainty of it all.

“I think it’s hard to tell, it’s uncharted waters for us,” Parks said. “I think the document kind of outlines that. Our history of membership in the OSSAA and what that looks like, so I think it’s hard for anyone to project what that looks like.”

As part of the current guidelines of Rule 14, which has governed potential private/public school competition issues since 2011, Holland Hall’s basketball teams were moved up from Class 4A to 5A this season after some recent success. The Dutch just joined the OSSAA in 2016.

Holland Hall Athletic Director Steve Heldebrand was a member of the Rule 14 Committee that came up with multiple options to address potentially lopsided competition concerns between public and private schools. The complete separation of public and private school playoffs was not one of the committee’s multiple proposals and Heldebrand admitted he was disappointed that the OSSAA’s Board of Directors added that item to the survey.

“I served on the Rule 14 committee this past fall and I’m disappointed that they basically nullified our committee’s recommendations and what we put forth to send to the membership,” Heldebrand said. “They didn’t think that our plans were enough for what they wanted to support, so the OSSAA board wanted to do a survey to the membership and one of the things they wanted on there, to have a full separation of private and public schools.”

The committee, which consisted of 10 school administrators – four from private schools, six from public – met about five times between September 2022 and the December board meeting when the different proposals were presented. Rule 14 currently calls for private schools that achieve a lot of success in a certain sport (such as two top-eight finishes over three years), to then bump up a level from what was determined by their enrollment numbers (i.e., average daily membership).

“We had a success plan model which was similar to what we’re doing now,” Heldebrand said. “Right now, you can only play one classification above your ADM. We’d remove that to have a team continue to move up classifications if they continue to have success. That was probably the biggest thing in the success plan. That model is very similar to what the state of Alabama does, and they’ve got about six or seven years of data, so we felt like that was a very viable option, because there was some proof that it seemed to be working. Right now, there is kind of a bottle neck of private schools in certain classifications and we would hope that would kind of spread that out a little bit, but still include privates and publics together.

“The other plan that the committee proposed was for a year, to just see how it works, separate just football’s playoff structure and that was going to be more targeted to a certain group of schools that fell within a certain ratio that were more like-sized. You kind of take out your outliers, a couple of large private schools and your schools that are much smaller and then see how that structure worked.”

Heldebrand acknowledged that a disparity in the competition does exist in certain areas but believes that the solution being presented to the OSSAA membership, which, based on the survey results, seems likely to pass the vote, is too extreme. There were better, less disruptive options on the table.

“I think they’ve done a good job revising (Rule 14) over time, to try to find as much equity as they can,” Heldebrand said. “Yes, there are some sports in certain classifications where private schools have had some success the last few years, but there’s other sports classifications where you have the same public schools having success and people aren’t asking to re-classify that because a certain public school is having success. Why are we being singled out for that? I think that’s the biggest disappointment, that the board would go in that direction.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to have more conversations about it, but it seems to be where it’s going now. We appreciate all the work that the OSSAA staff does, and we want to partner with them to try to offer the best for all students. And we want a seat at that table as well. So we’ll see what happens.”