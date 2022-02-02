 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union's Brandon Reed headed to Rogers State for eSports
Signing Day at Union High School (copy)

E-sports athlete Brandon Reed with family and friends at Signing Day at Union.

 Rip Stell

At Union on Wednesday, Brandon Reed signed a letter of intent to participate in eSports at Rogers State, the first university in Oklahoma to offer competitive video gaming as an official activity.

"It's kind of cool," Reed said. "I didn't think anything (like this would be possible) when I first started playing games."

Union launched the Oklahoma eSports League, the first high school-sponsored league of its kind in Oklahoma, and hosted the inaugural tournament last year after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted to make eSports a sanctioned activity.

Reed is the Redhawks' first eSports participant to sign with a college. He started playing in the seventh grade and his favorite video game is Valorant.

"It's just the most competitive," he said. "I'm a very competitive person."

