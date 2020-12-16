Union's AJ Green glad to sign with Arkansas

AJ Green sifted through an impressive array of scholarship offers before giving a verbal commitment to the University of Arkansas in June.

The Union running back lived up to his pledge Wednesday, first day of the early-signing period for football. He said it was good to have his name on the dotted line.

“I’m glad it’s officially over,” he said. “Basically, you’re not a Razorback until you sign the paper.”

Green said he liked everything about the SEC school, especially head coach Sam Pittman and his staff.

“They have energy and bring a lot of excitement,” he said. “They crack jokes and even make phone calls fun. They keep the environment positive.”

Green signed at home Wednesday because a scheduled ceremony at the high school was cancelled due to the threat of more wintry weather. But he said he planned to participate in a February school ceremony for signees.

“AJ has been a great athlete for Union High School track and football for three or four years,” Union football coach Kirk Fridrich said. “It’s exciting to see him have an opportunity to keep playing and continue his education at Arkansas.”