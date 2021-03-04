Union girls prevail over Bixby in another tight game

Union-Bixby II is in the books, and the result was even tighter than the last time.
When the Frontier Conference’s leading girls basketball teams met in January, Union won by the length of a field goal in the final of the Putnam City Invitational.
This time, the margin was a single point. Kaylen Nelson’s two foul shots with 11.2 seconds left provided the slender difference as No. 3 Union prevailed 46-45 over the No. 6 Spartans on Thursday for a berth in the state tournament before about 700 spectators in the UMAC.
“Bixby is our No. 1 rival, and they are a great team, but we did what we had to do and the better team won tonight,” Nelson said.
The senior forward had 16 points and eight rebounds, both game highs. Makenzie Malham added 10 points and Takyla Pitts and Janiyah Hendricks had seven each.
Union (18-1) won its fourth straight game, broke an eight-game winning streak by the Spartans (16-5) and wrapped up a berth in the state tournament for coach Joe Redmond for the third straight year. Action begins next Thursday at Sapulpa at a time to be determined.
Bixby will have another chance to qualify at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, meeting No. 19 Stillwater (11-9) at the UMAC. The Pioneers eliminated Muskogee 49-33 behind Claudia Vanzant and Chrissen Harland, who scored 16 and 11, respectively.
"We’re not deterred. Our goals are still intact,” Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. “The only difference is the path we’ll have to take.”
Thursday’s qualifiers in the four areas will have the top seeds when the eight-team tournament is finalized Sunday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. Saturday’s winners will go in as the lower four seeds.
Gentry Baldwin scored 14, Gracy Wernli added 12 and Kate Bradley had 10 to pace the Spartans and 6-foot-2 Meredith Mayes had seven points and a team-best six rebounds.
Union led by as many as nine in the second quarter, but Bixby fought back on 3-pointers. Two by Bradley and a third by Baldwin had the game tied at 23 at halftime, and two Wernli treys in the third quarter gave the Spartans their largest lead, 31-27.
Union struck back quickly. Janiyah Hendricks, who moved from Bixby to Union in the offseason and who started in place of injured 6-foot-2 junior Sydni Smith, drained a 3 and Nelson’s basket put her team back in front, 32-31.
Another Hendricks trey made it 42-38 with 4:17 left, but Bradley's basket forged the fourth and final tie at 42.
Trailing 44-42, Mayes got close with a chance to tie, but left her shot short. Nelson rebounded, was fouled, and her two free throws made it 46-42 with 11.4 seconds left.
Wernli hit a 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds left and the Spartans fouled Nelson, who missed the front end of a 1-and-1. The ball went to Bradley, who was fouled near midcourt by Malham while trying to find an opening to launch a desperation shot. The Spartans weren't in the bonus and had to inbound with 0.2 seconds left. Baldwin's pass went off Mayes' fingers and time expired.
UNION 46, BIXBY 45
Bixby;11;12;12;10;—;45
Union;19;4;12;11;—;46
Bixby (16-5): Gentry Baldwin 14, Gracy Wernli 12, Kate Bradley 10, Meredith Mayes 7, Alyssa Nielsen 2.
Union (18-1): Kaylen Nelson 16, Makenzie Malham 10, Janiyah Hendricks 7, Jordynn Cooper 4, Aubrey Hishaw 2.
STILLWATER 49, MUSKOGEE 33
Stillwater;13;15;12;6;—;49
Muskogee;7;7;5;14;—;33
Stillwater (11-9): Claudia Vanzant 16, Chrissen Harland 11, Sabrina Sanchez 5, Isabel Lynch 4, Jayden Mason 4, Sydney Gough 3, Avery Snethan 3, Halle Longan 3.
Muskogee (9-12): Tea Myers, 8 Bianca McVay 6, Jada Hytche 5, Makayla Adams 4, Talaiyah Andrews 3, Denym Sanders 3 Jakayla Swason 2, Dezaray Burton 2.