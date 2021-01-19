Union powers past Sapulpa behind Takyla Pitts' career night

Up to now, Union’s long-armed Takyla Pitts has done her best work on defense.
But times are changing. Head coach Joe Redmond has been urging the junior guard to step up her offensive production, and Pitts took it to heart Tuesday.
She scored a career-high 24 points, helping her Class 6A No. 2-ranked basketball team race past 5A No. 1 Sapulpa, 67-49, before about 300 spectators at the UMAC.
Pitts also had 12 steals and four assists in what was almost undoubtedly the best all-around game of her high school career. She also held Sapulpa sophomore standout Stailee Heard to eight points, about half of Heard’s season scoring average.
“I’m giving myself more chances to score this season,” the 6-footer said. “Last year, I didn’t have a lot of confidence in my offense. But after losing five seniors from last season, I need to score more to help the team.”
It helps the offense when almost every shot comes from point-blank range. Pitts went 10-for-18 from the field, and with the exception of one made 3-pointer, it seemed like every shot she took was within two or three feet.
Her powerful teammates outrebounded the Chieftains 40-24 and regularly beat them to the other end with long passes. They went 32-for-59 from the field, regularly scoring on fast breaks, and attempted only six 3-pointers.
“Our size and depth are gonna give most teams a lot of trouble,” Redmond said. “We just try to keep the legs fresh and play at a pace that’s tough to keep up with.”
Sydni Smith, a 6-foot-2 junior, had 14 points and eight rebounds as Union (12-0, 6-0) gave the defending Frontier Conference-champion Chieftains (9-3, 4-2) their second consecutive league loss.
Temira Poindexter scored 14 to lead Sapulpa, which lost at Bixby in overtime last Friday night. Union visits Bixby next Tuesday after competing in the Jenks/Union Invitational this weekend. Bixby is also unbeaten in conference play.
Both teams started fast and Sapulpa, hitting four of its first five shots with 3-pointers from Poindexter and Tyla Heard, led 12-10 after four minutes. But Union was just getting started. A basket off the bench by Gemari Harris ignited a 10-0 run and Union was ahead to stay.
In the second quarter, Smith’s reverse layup followed an offensive rebound. Pitts scored with a pass from Malham and it was 26-16. Then, she almost scored from midcourt to end the half, flinging a loose ball wildly over her head that hit the back of the rim as time expired.
Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip said the Chieftains need to get better at blocking out on the boards, "get back to the fundamentas and get back to being who we know we are. (Union’s) a really good team and we’re in a little bit of a lull, but we’re still growing, and we’ll be where we need to be when we need to be there.”
Union 75, Sapulpa 59 (boys)
Union led 34-33 at halftime, 46-39 after three quarters and exploded for 29 fourth-quarter points. Trent Pierce and AJ Skipper scored 21 and 19, respectively, to pace 6A’s No. 12 team. Jackson Skipper scored 27 to lead 5A No. 5 Sapulpa.
UNION 68, SAPULPA 49 (GIRLS)
Sapulpa;16;5;13;15;--;49
Union;20;12;24;12;--;68
Sapulpa (9-3, 4-2): Temira Poindexter 14, Stailee Heard 8, Alexis Lewis 8, Tyla Heard 7, Stormie Ramsey 4, Brooklyn Berry 3, Jaselyn Rossman 3, D’Shawnti Thomas 2.
Union (12-0, 6-0): Takyla Pitts 24, Sydni Smith 14, Makenzie Malham 8, Kaylen Nelson 8, Jordynn Conner 6, Germari Harris 6, Aubrey Hishaw 2.
UNION 75, SAPULPA (BOYS)
Sapulpa;18;15;6;19;--;59
Union;14;20;12;29;--;75
Sapulpa (8-6, 2-4): Jackson Skipper 27, Tezohn Taft 12, Mason Dement 8, Brandon Niyah 4, Zac Altom 2, Kylen Edwards 2, T. Jones 2, Garrett Menefee 2.
Union (8-4, 5-1): Trent Pierce 21, AJ Reed 19, Da’Yan Aromaye 11, Aaron Davie 9, Jediah Jones 5, Da’Monn Sanders 5, Trae Morris 2, Cody Nagy 2, Dalen Fuller 1.