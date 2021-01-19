Union powers past Sapulpa behind Takyla Pitts' career night

“Our size and depth are gonna give most teams a lot of trouble,” Redmond said. “We just try to keep the legs fresh and play at a pace that’s tough to keep up with.”

Sydni Smith, a 6-foot-2 junior, had 14 points and eight rebounds as Union (12-0, 6-0) gave the defending Frontier Conference-champion Chieftains (9-3, 4-2) their second consecutive league loss.

Temira Poindexter scored 14 to lead Sapulpa, which lost at Bixby in overtime last Friday night. Union visits Bixby next Tuesday after competing in the Jenks/Union Invitational this weekend. Bixby is also unbeaten in conference play.

Both teams started fast and Sapulpa, hitting four of its first five shots with 3-pointers from Poindexter and Tyla Heard, led 12-10 after four minutes. But Union was just getting started. A basket off the bench by Gemari Harris ignited a 10-0 run and Union was ahead to stay.

In the second quarter, Smith’s reverse layup followed an offensive rebound. Pitts scored with a pass from Malham and it was 26-16. Then, she almost scored from midcourt to end the half, flinging a loose ball wildly over her head that hit the back of the rim as time expired.