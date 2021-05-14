Union lacrosse goalie Shelby Bearden signs with Ottawa University

As soon as she learned about Union High School’s new lacrosse club as a sophomore, Shelby Bearden was set on playing goalie.

“It was the position I wanted to play,” Bearden said. “For health reasons, I can’t run. Hanging out in the goal was something I wanted to do.”

Her brother played lacrosse, and she participated in clinics for boys to learn the sport. She was largely self-taught as a goalie but quickly devoted herself, spending countless hours practicing.

Before too long, Bearden identified her ultimate objective: Playing lacrosse at the college level.

“It seemed so far away when I first started, but then once I started playing in the summer and started traveling it became more of a realistic possibility,” she said. “It was so much fun getting to see myself work closer and closer to that goal.”

The goal became reality when she landed a scholarship offer from a school that ultimately discontinued its program. Back at the drawing board, Bearden connected with a couple of Jenks natives who play lacrosse at Ottawa University, an NAIA school in Kansas.