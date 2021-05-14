Union lacrosse goalie Shelby Bearden signs with Ottawa University

As soon as she learned about Union High School’s new lacrosse club as a sophomore, Shelby Bearden was set on playing goalie.
“It was the position I wanted to play,” Bearden said. “For health reasons, I can’t run. Hanging out in the goal was something I wanted to do.”
Her brother played lacrosse, and she participated in clinics for boys to learn the sport. She was largely self-taught as a goalie but quickly devoted herself, spending countless hours practicing.
Before too long, Bearden identified her ultimate objective: Playing lacrosse at the college level.
“It seemed so far away when I first started, but then once I started playing in the summer and started traveling it became more of a realistic possibility,” she said. “It was so much fun getting to see myself work closer and closer to that goal.”
The goal became reality when she landed a scholarship offer from a school that ultimately discontinued its program. Back at the drawing board, Bearden connected with a couple of Jenks natives who play lacrosse at Ottawa University, an NAIA school in Kansas.
She toured Ottawa and jumped at the opportunity to stay close to home, becoming the first Union girls lacrosse player to receive a scholarship in the sport. Bearden, who plans to major in biology with a pre-med emphasis, celebrated her signing Friday afternoon with a ceremony attended by her family and teammates.
“Three years ago, they didn’t even know what (lacrosse) was,” coach Mark Farquhar said. “For our whole program, she’s set the tone that it can be done. … She committed herself to (the sport) and she’s been a really good leader on the team.”