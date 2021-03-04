Union girls prevail over Bixby in another tight game

Union-Bixby II is in the books, and the result was even tighter than the last time.

When the Frontier Conference’s leading girls basketball teams met in January, Union won by the length of a field goal in the final of the Putnam City Invitational.

This time, the margin was a single point. Kaylen Nelson’s two foul shots with 11.2 seconds left provided the slender difference as No. 3 Union prevailed 46-45 over the No. 6 Spartans on Thursday for a berth in the state tournament before about 700 spectators in the UMAC.

“Bixby is our No. 1 rival, and they are a great team, but we did what we had to do and the better team won tonight,” Nelson said.

The senior forward had 16 points and eight rebounds, both game highs. Makenzie Malham added 10 points and Takyla Pitts and Janiyah Hendricks had seven each.

Union (18-1) won its fourth straight game, broke an eight-game winning streak by the Spartans (16-5) and wrapped up a berth in the state tournament for coach Joe Redmond for the third straight year. Action begins next Thursday at Sapulpa at a time to be determined.