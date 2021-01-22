Union girls power past Mustang and into tournament final

“Mustang’s a really good team. They’re big and strong, handle the ball and shoot it well and they're well coached (by Katie Bass)," Redmond said.

"They’re not gonna roll over and let you win a game. You're gonna have to come and beat them. So I’m proud of our girls for showing up and putting together 32 minutes. It wasn’t always the cleanest 32 minutes, but it was good enough to get the job done,” he said.

Union went just 16-for-42 from the field, but held the visitors to an even lower 14-for-44 (31.8%) and outrebounded them 37-21. Mustang led on Talia Pogi's opening 3-pointer, but Union answered with 14 consecutive points and was ahead to stay.

Nelson had 12 points by halftime and the lead was 23-9. It went to 37-19 in the third quarter before Mustang mounted a comeback.

The Broncos pulled within eight on Jaki Rollins’ three-point play with three minutes left and Union was looking ragged on both ends, but Redmond said he wasn't worried.

“You get into tournaments like this to put your girls in situations that might arise against top-eight teams in the state tournament,” he said. “I had confidence in the girls we had out there to know the situation, the time and score and what we needed to win the game."