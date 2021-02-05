Union girls not fazed by layoff, win big at Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — After a 13-day layoff, Union’s Class 6A No. 3 girls were revved to a high pitch Friday, and it showed.
They exploded out of the gates and raced to an 88-42 win over archrival Broken Arrow in Frontier Conference basketball action before about 250 socially distanced spectators in the BA gym.
“Coming to BA and how well we played tonight just showed how ready we were,” said junior forward Takyla Pitts, who scored 16 to points to lead six Union players in double figures.
Makenzie Malham added 14 as Union improved to 15-1 overall, 7-0 in conference play while sweeping the season series from the Tigers (6-10, 3-7).
“I think the reason we did so well tonight is everybody was just itching to play,” Malham said. “And coming off the loss, we were all ready to redeem ourselves.”
Union hadn’t played since losing for the first time all season, 51-43 to No. 2 Edmond North in the final of the Jenks/Union Invitational on Jan. 23.
The usual way to wash away the bad taste of a loss is to get back on the floor as soon as possible. But Union’s girls couldn’t do that. They received news of a positive test for the coronavirus and went on quarantine the next day.
Three games were canceled or postponed and they didn’t return to practice until Wednesday.
“The life we’re living is what it is right now,” head coach Joe Redmond said. “You sit out when you’re supposed to sit out. All the time we were in quarantine, they were itching to play and ready to go.”
With only two days of practice, Redmond expected to use his bench, and the second-teamers came through.
Union bolted to a 22-2 lead before BA’s high-scoring Taleyah Jones made her first basket on a runner from the lane. Redmond had his second five in the game before the first quarter ended and used them liberally throughout.
Along with Kaylen Nelson’s 11 points, Union received three more double-digit scoring totals from players off the bench — Germari Harris (11), Janiyah Hendricks (11) and Aubrey Hishaw.
“One thing that gets lost in our team’s success,” Redmond said, “is that the reason (the starters) play as well as they do is that the girls you saw on the floor at the of the game practice their tails off every single day to make us better.”
Senior forward Jordynn Conner supplied early energy before slamming into the goal standard and hurting her knee in the second quarter. Redmond was hopeful the injury wasn’t serious.
“When it first happened, she didn’t feel real good about it,” he said. “But seeing her now and watching her try to move about a little bit, it might be a little bit better than what we initially thought. We’ll know more tomorrow.”
Jones scored 15 to lead the Tigers, who may have been drained after losing an emotional game with Muskogee Thursday and were playing their third game in four days.
UNION 88, BROKEN ARROW 42 (GIRLS)
Union 29 20 18 21 — 88 Broken Arrow 11 4 19 8 — 42
Union (15-1, 7-0): Takyla Pitts 16, Makenzie Malham 14, Germari Harris 11, Janiyah Hendricks 11, Kaylen Nelson 11, Aubrey Hishaw 10, Jordynn Conner 6, Sydni Smith 6, Kennedhi Barnes 3.
Broken Arrow (6-10, 3-7): Taleyah Jones 15, Kelsey Duffey 8, Aeriyanna Jones-Wilson 8, Christin Callins 4, Maysie Childers 3, Aneesah Herrera 2, Taneya Howard 2.