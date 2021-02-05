Union girls not fazed by layoff, win big at Broken Arrow

“The life we’re living is what it is right now,” head coach Joe Redmond said. “You sit out when you’re supposed to sit out. All the time we were in quarantine, they were itching to play and ready to go.”

With only two days of practice, Redmond expected to use his bench, and the second-teamers came through.

Union bolted to a 22-2 lead before BA’s high-scoring Taleyah Jones made her first basket on a runner from the lane. Redmond had his second five in the game before the first quarter ended and used them liberally throughout.

Along with Kaylen Nelson’s 11 points, Union received three more double-digit scoring totals from players off the bench — Germari Harris (11), Janiyah Hendricks (11) and Aubrey Hishaw.

“One thing that gets lost in our team’s success,” Redmond said, “is that the reason (the starters) play as well as they do is that the girls you saw on the floor at the of the game practice their tails off every single day to make us better.”

Senior forward Jordynn Conner supplied early energy before slamming into the goal standard and hurting her knee in the second quarter. Redmond was hopeful the injury wasn’t serious.