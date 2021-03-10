Union, Bixby in tough 6A girls basketball field

No. 2 Edmond North (21-2): Aggressive Huskies are always on the attack. Gave Union its only loss of the season in the Jenks/Union Invitational final and played Norman to a seven-point loss in the same week. Also defeated 5A No. 1 Sapulpa to win the Bixby Invitational in December. Sophomore Laci Steele averages 20.9 points and 7.5 rebounds, sophomore Elle Papahronis averages 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds and junior Toni Papahronis averages 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

No. 3 Union (18-1): Loaded with long, athletic defenders and allows only 34.8 points per game, but senior Jordynn Conner banged up her knee in the area tournament and may be limited. Won its first 15 games this season and reached the state tournament for the third straight year. Defeated Bixby 47-45 in the Putnam City Invitational final and 46-45 in the area tournament. Old Dominion signee Kaylen Nelson averages 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds and 6-foot perimeter defender Takyla Pitts has 44 steals and 48 deflections.

No. 4 Choctaw (18-2): Captured the school's fourth gold ball in 2017 and has qualified for the state tournament for the seventh time in eight years. Defeated Mustang in overtime in the area qualifier and has won eight in a row. Trinity Gooden averages 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds and 6-foot junior Hannah Smith averages 7.8 points and 8.6 rebounds.