Union, Bixby in tough 6A girls basketball field

CLASS 6A GIRLS STATE
When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Where: First-round and semifinal games at Sapulpa High School; final at ORU Mabee Center.
Thursday's quarterfinals: Union vs. Mustang, 2 p.m.; Choctaw vs. Bixby, 4 p.m.; Norman vs. Midwest City, 6 p.m.; Edmond North vs. Putnam North, 8 p.m.
Friday's semifinals: 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Saturday's final: 11:30 a.m.
Tickets: $5 per game (Tickets available online at https://www.etix.com/)
2019 champion: Norman
2020 champion: none (tournament canceled)
TEAMS
No. 1 Norman (16-0): Powered to the 2019 title and was ranked No. 1 heading into last year's state tournament before it was called off. Has won 38 in a row since December 2019. Likely ranks among most talented teams in state history. Kelbie Washington and Chantae Embry, rated 66th and 67th nationally among seniors by ESPN, signed with OU and Texas Tech, respectively, and two other starters (Aaliyah Henderson and Myka Perry) have multiple D-1 offers. Washington averages 14 points and 4.9 assists and Embry averages 13 points and 9.7 rebounds.
No. 2 Edmond North (21-2): Aggressive Huskies are always on the attack. Gave Union its only loss of the season in the Jenks/Union Invitational final and played Norman to a seven-point loss in the same week. Also defeated 5A No. 1 Sapulpa to win the Bixby Invitational in December. Sophomore Laci Steele averages 20.9 points and 7.5 rebounds, sophomore Elle Papahronis averages 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds and junior Toni Papahronis averages 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
No. 3 Union (18-1): Loaded with long, athletic defenders and allows only 34.8 points per game, but senior Jordynn Conner banged up her knee in the area tournament and may be limited. Won its first 15 games this season and reached the state tournament for the third straight year. Defeated Bixby 47-45 in the Putnam City Invitational final and 46-45 in the area tournament. Old Dominion signee Kaylen Nelson averages 13.3 points and 5.4 rebounds and 6-foot perimeter defender Takyla Pitts has 44 steals and 48 deflections.
No. 4 Choctaw (18-2): Captured the school's fourth gold ball in 2017 and has qualified for the state tournament for the seventh time in eight years. Defeated Mustang in overtime in the area qualifier and has won eight in a row. Trinity Gooden averages 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds and 6-foot junior Hannah Smith averages 7.8 points and 8.6 rebounds.
No. 5 Mustang (20-5): Gave Edmond North one of its two losses in the final of the Broncos' Cornerstone Bank Classic and defeated Class A champion Hydro-Eakly in the same tournament. Juniors Karley Johnson leads a balanced attack, averaging 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.
No. 6 Bixby (17-5): Senior Kate Bradley and four sophomores are an iron five for the Spartans and seldom leave the floor. Won 12 of their final 14 games and eight in a row before losing to Union in the area tournament. Gracy Wernli averages 13.8 points, Bradley averages 12.7 points and 3.8 assists and 6-foot-2 Meredith Mayes averages 10.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.
No. 7 Midwest City (16-7): Outlasted Sand Springs 36-33 in the area consolation round after falling to Edmond North two nights earlier.
No. 9 Putnam North (14-6): Led by its strong backcourt of Alyssa Palmer and Kylee Hunt, Panthers are putting it together at the right time. Played Norman to a two-point loss in the area tourmament and has won eight of its last 10 games.