Union, Bixby girls advance into 6A semifinals

SAPULPA — Union’s girls weren’t sure senior forward Jordynn Conner would play more than a few minutes Thursday against Mustang in the Class 6A basketball state tournament.

Bixby’s girls were pretty sure sophomore guard Gracy Wernli would play most of the way in their game against Choctaw. The Spartans’ starters frequently are on the floor for 32 minutes.

Both players came up huge, helping lead their teams into Friday’s semifinals in the Chieftain Center at Sapulpa High School.

Connor, who sprained her knee in the area tournament last week, played almost from start to finish.

She had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals as No. 3 Union rallied past No. 5 Mustang 43-37.

“I started thinking Tuesday I’d be able to play,” she said. “There wasn’t really a chance I (wasn’t) going to play.”

Conner had Union’s only field goals of the first half, going 4-for-5 from the field, and had her sixth of the game in a closing burst as her team rallied from a 29-23 deficit over the final seven minutes.

Wernli made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points as the No. 6 Spartans pulled away from No. 4 Choctaw in the second half, 61-39.