Union, Bixby girls advance into 6A semifinals

SAPULPA — Union’s girls weren’t sure senior forward Jordynn Conner would play more than a few minutes Thursday against Mustang in the Class 6A basketball state tournament.
Bixby’s girls were pretty sure sophomore guard Gracy Wernli would play most of the way in their game against Choctaw. The Spartans’ starters frequently are on the floor for 32 minutes.
Both players came up huge, helping lead their teams into Friday’s semifinals in the Chieftain Center at Sapulpa High School.
Connor, who sprained her knee in the area tournament last week, played almost from start to finish.
She had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals as No. 3 Union rallied past No. 5 Mustang 43-37.
“I started thinking Tuesday I’d be able to play,” she said. “There wasn’t really a chance I (wasn’t) going to play.”
Conner had Union’s only field goals of the first half, going 4-for-5 from the field, and had her sixth of the game in a closing burst as her team rallied from a 29-23 deficit over the final seven minutes.
Wernli made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points as the No. 6 Spartans pulled away from No. 4 Choctaw in the second half, 61-39.
Bixby (18-5) advanced to play No. 2 Edmond North (22-2) at 2 p.m. Friday and Union (19-1) moved on to face No. 1 Norman (17-0) at 4 p.m.
Laci Steele’s 26 points led No. 2 Edmond North and the Huskies outlasted speedy No. 9 Putnam North. Norman, winning its 39th straight game over two seasons, pulled away from No. 7 Midwest City 53-40.
Union 43, Mustang 37: Kaylen Nelson and Takyla Pitts added 11 each for Union and combined to score 16 in the fourth quarter.
Union, shooting only 8-for-27 over the first three quarters against Mustang’s rugged man-to-man defense, seemed stymied until Nelson’s 3-pointer ignited a sudden 13-0 run.
Makenzie Malham’s free throws tied the game at 29 and Pitts’ basket and foul shot with 2:10 left gave Union its first lead since 2-0.
“We beat them by 13 (in the Jenks/Union Invitational semifinal on Jan. 22) and I don’t know if we underestimated them,” said Pitts, who went 6-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter. “But when we finally caught up, everything came together for us.”
Sydni Smith, a 6-foot-2 junior who missed the area tournament with her own sprained knee, came off the bench with two steals and a key rebound in Union’s closing surge.
Coach Joe Redmond said he wasn’t sure how long Conner would play in the game or how effective she would be, but he had a good feeling.
“We were gonna let it be a gametime situation, but she was telling me on Tuesday, `(the knee) feels good, it feels good, it feels good,’” he said.
Randi Harding and Jordyn Rollins scored nine and eight, respectively, to pace the Broncos (19-6).
Bixby 61, Choctaw 39: Wernli had three treys in the first quarter and three more in the third quarter, part of a 17-0 run after the Spartans trailed 27-26 at halftime.
She went 7-for-10 from behind the arc and is shooting 33.7% (59-for-175) for the season. Her previous best night of 2020-21 was 5-for-10 against Broken Arrow.
“It felt good. We were running our sets and nothing was rushed. There was a lot of energy in the building and we fed off of that,” she said.
Gentry Baldwin added 12 for the Spartans, Alyssa Nielsen had 10 and Meredith Mayes had six points and 11 rebounds. Carley Gasaway scored 16 to pace the Yellowjackets (18-3).
Norman 53, Midwest City 40: University of Oklahoma signee Kelbie Washington scored 13 to pace the Tigers, who won the 6A crown in 2019 and haven’t lost December 2019.
Kennedi Grant scored 16 to pace the Bombers (16-8), who eliminated Sand Springs 36-33 in the area tournament last Saturday.
Edmond North 60, Putnam North 50: Edmond North led 45-30 after three quarters but Putnam North (14-7) pulled within 49-43 on Alyssa Parmer’s layup with 2:56 left. However, the Panthers could get no closer and a putback by Steele with 1:10 left seemed to settle the issue.
UNION 43, MUSTANG 37
Mustang 8 11 8 10 — 37
Union 3 9 9 22 — 43
Mustang (19-6): Randi Harding 9, Jordyn Rollins 8, Talia Pogi, 7, Jaki Rollins 7, Karley Johnson 4, Lunden Foreman 2.
Union (19-1): Jordynn Conner 13, Kaylen Nelson 11, Takyla Pitts 11, Makenzie Malham 4, Janiyah Hendricks 2, Sydni Smith 2.
BIXBY 61, CHOCTAW 39
Bixby 16 10 17 18 — 61
Choctaw 16 11 5 7 — 39
Bixby (18-5): Gracy Wernli 26, Gentry Balwin 12, Alyssa Nielsen 10, Kate Bradley 7, Meredith Mayes 6.
Choctaw (18-3): Carley Johnson 16, Trinity Gooden 13, Raven Jackson 7, Hannah Smith 5.
NORMAN 53, MIDWEST CITY 40
Midwest City 8 8 7 17 — 40
Norman 12 15 17 9 — 53
Midwest City (16-8): Kennedi Grant 16, Taniyah Looney 9, De’Yanna Brooks 4, Mya Brown 4, Latasha Mitchell 3, Amber Guy 2, Ta’Leeah West 1.
Norman (17-0): Kelbie Washington 13, Mikayla Parks 11, Micah Parks 11, Chantae Embry 10, Aaliyah Henderson 5, Zya Vann 3.
EDMOND NORTH 60, PUTNAM NORTH 50
Putnam North 14 8 8 20 — 50
Edmond North 14 8 8 20 — 60
Putnam North (14-7): Alyssa Parmer 15, Kylee Hunt 12, Jasmine McCloud 12, Paris Hardwick 3, Karrigan Powell 3, Jaiah Vicks 3, Jayda Garrison 2.
Edmond North (22-2): Laci Steele 26, Elle Papahronis 14, Toni Papahronis 9, Kate Melton 4, Allison Heathcock 3, Ataya Casaus 2, Daejaneah Robinson 2.