Union Athletics Hall of Fame ready to add 12

Twelve will be inducted into the Union Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night.

The ceremony will be held at approximately 7:30 p.m., between the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Jenks at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.

Union Athletics will hold a reception honoring the inductees in the Redzone Room at 6:30 p.m.

Below are the 12 inductees with their graduation year and primary sport:

Gary Abram (1970, baseball): Also was a standout in basketball, track and football. Pitched four seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Trudy Allen (2016, golf): Won the 6A state title in '15, and was on three state championship teams. She played at Texas Wesleyan and was selected to the NAIA All-America third team in '18.

Connor Baxter (2011, wrestling): Helped Union win the state title in '09 and had 88 career wins, including two state runner-up finishes.

Lauren (Reeves) Cuddy (2012, softball): A member of the 2010 slow-pitch and '11 fast-pitch state champions. Batted .523 as a senior. Was a four-year starter as a first baseman at East Central University.

Cori Beth Cunningham (2016, tennis): Was a state runner-up in No. 2 doubles in 2014 -- the best finish at that time in Union girls tennis history.

Gunner Glad (2005, baseball): Batted .409 as he helped Union win the 2005 state title and had more than 20 career wins as a pitcher. Also won a regiona; high jump championship. At Kentucky, was one of the SEC's top hitters in 2009 and then played two seasons in the Minnesota Twins organization.

Alec Henry (2010, football): Lineman helped Union win two state titles and played on Tulsa's 2012 Liberty Bowl championship team.

Eastman Holloway (2012, swimming): A four-time state champion in the 200 and 500 freestyle, he helped Union win its only state swim title in '12. Still holds the state record in the 500 free. Was a team captain at SMU in '16.

Boyea Lockett (2009, track): Was a two-time state champion in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Also won a gold on the 400 relay in '09. Helped Union win two state track titles. Returned the opening kickoff for a TD in the '08 semifinals en route to a state title. At ORU, he had a pair of second-place finishes and a third at Summit League meets.

Luke Wolfenberger (2014, wrestling): Won a state title in 2013 and helped Union win Dual State in 2012. Had 133 career wins.

Contributions to Athletics

Coaches

David Hudson (1980-2015)

Was a cross country and track coach, and athletic department game manager. Retired in 2022 after 43 years in education.

Jim Stacy (1996-2022)

Compiled a 253-132 record with seven state berths as Union's girls head coach from 2000-15. Led Union to a 27-0 record and its only state girls title in 2008. Coached at Liberty before moving to Union.