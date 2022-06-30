Union announces three head-coaching changes

Union named Chaun Davis as its girls basketball head coach Thursday.

Also announced as Union head coaches were Courtney Dobson in fast-pitch softball and Brittany Robison in slow-pitch softball.

Davis succeeds Joe Redmond, who will be the assistant principal at the Union Freshman Academy.

Redmond, who became Union's head coach in 2017 after five years as Booker T. Washington's boys head coach, led the Redhawks to the Class 6A girls semifinals the past two seasons and state berths the last four years. Davis has been an assistant on Redmond's staff.

Davis also has coached at Northeastern State and Berryhill.

“Coach Davis has been instrumental in the success of the team over the last three years and has served under the leadership of Joe Redmond for many years," Union athletic director Emily Barkley said in a media release. "He is well-prepared to lead the program in the future and we look forward to the direction the program is going and will continue to grow with Coach Davis at the helm.”

Dobson was an assistant since 2016 for Jerry Pease, who retired.

“As a Union alum, I am always excited to have the opportunity to hire fellow Union alumni back as teachers and coaches,” Barkley said. “Courtney Dobson is no stranger to our softball program, having served as an assistant for the past six years. She is absolutely the right fit to grow the next generation of players. A Union Hall-of-Famer, Coach Dobson’s success as a player will translate well for her leadership and development of the program.”

Robison replaces Brett Morgan, who moved to another school district.

“Coach Robison brings a wealth of knowledge in both fast-pitch and slow-pitch and the energy she will bring to practice every day will be contagious," Barkley said. "We are fortunate to add such a seasoned coach to our staff.”

