Undefeated Cardinals look to recapture former glory; High-scoring Ponies move into 2A rankings

"Rogers is what brought me to Tulsa many years ago," Gordon said. "It's a beautiful school, beautiful place, I loved everything about it, had a great time there. I'm glad they got the stadium, I'm very excited for them. It's going to be nice to be there for that opener, but we want to handle our business."

Ayres leads high-scoring Ponies

When a quarterback is completing nearly 90% of his passes, analysts will want to know: “Is it him or the offense?”

Kellyville senior Colton Ayres said it’s a combination of both.

“I’ve been together with my receivers so long that we have really good chemistry, and the running game is working so well that teams have to respect that and it opens up the passing game,” he said.

Ayres went 7-for-8 through the air with five TD passes in a 72-21 win over Mounds on Friday. For the season, he has missed on only four passes, going 26-for-30 (87%) for 482 yards and 11 TDs, fueling an offense averaging 66 points in three games.

Tayver Thornbrugh caught four TD passes Friday and has six for the season. Trevor Jones rushed for 128 yards and two TDs on four carries and totals 459 yards and seven TDs in three games.