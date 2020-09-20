Undefeated Cardinals look to recapture former glory; High-scoring Ponies move into 2A rankings

East Central coach Kevin Gordon wants to make sure his players know about their football program’s winning tradition.
“We’re building to what we used to be,” Gordon said to this team after a 36-14 win over Memorial on Thursday at LaFortune Stadium.
Cardinals sophomore quarterback Cunu Fields and his teammates are taking that message to heart.
“We hear about it a lot about all the (past winning) teams,” Fields said. “I want to take us to state this year, next year and my last year."
The Cardinals, 9-39 over the previous five seasons, had winning records every year from 1998-2012, with nine district titles, three state finals appearances and a gold ball during that span, but they have had losing records every year since then, and their last playoff berth was 2013.
However, prospects appear promising that East Central could post a winning record this year and reach the playoffs. The Cardinals will take a 2-0 record into their 5A-3 district opener Thursday night against Rogers in the grand opening of the Ropers’ stadium.
"Still got a long way to go," said Gordon, who was the Cardinals' defensive coordinator from 2004-11. "Kids are learning how to compete. This is my fifth year (as head coach) and generally they say by Year 5 things start to turn, and you can see it turning."
Fields, in his second year as a starter, threw three touchdown passes against Memorial.
"Cunu is a great young man. He took a lot of lumps last year," Gordon said. "We knew last year that what you're seeing now was there, but he was young and made a lot of growing pains mistakes. When you're a true freshman, you're going to have those things. The game has slowed down for him."
For Fields, whose favorite QB is Drew Brees, the future is now and he has high expectations for this year's team.
"During practice we have to play hard, stay disciplined and stay focused," Fields said. "We have to keep getting better. I've got to lead my team. I'm only a sophomore, I've got to grow and lead all these seniors and juniors, it goes with the job.
"Our receivers work hard, we don’t just work in practice, but before and after practice. We have a better connection this year."
The Cardinals defense also is improved, led by junior linebacker Lerenzo Fagan, who also is a receiver on offense.
"Our defense is good," Gordon said. "He (Fagan) is special — he's our war daddy. He comes after you. Not only him, but Yantis Young is another one who is relentless."
Gordon is looking forward to Thursday at Rogers, where he was a defensive coordinator for four years before moving to East Central.
"Rogers is what brought me to Tulsa many years ago," Gordon said. "It's a beautiful school, beautiful place, I loved everything about it, had a great time there. I'm glad they got the stadium, I'm very excited for them. It's going to be nice to be there for that opener, but we want to handle our business."
Ayres leads high-scoring Ponies
When a quarterback is completing nearly 90% of his passes, analysts will want to know: “Is it him or the offense?”
Kellyville senior Colton Ayres said it’s a combination of both.
“I’ve been together with my receivers so long that we have really good chemistry, and the running game is working so well that teams have to respect that and it opens up the passing game,” he said.
Ayres went 7-for-8 through the air with five TD passes in a 72-21 win over Mounds on Friday. For the season, he has missed on only four passes, going 26-for-30 (87%) for 482 yards and 11 TDs, fueling an offense averaging 66 points in three games.
Tayver Thornbrugh caught four TD passes Friday and has six for the season. Trevor Jones rushed for 128 yards and two TDs on four carries and totals 459 yards and seven TDs in three games.
Ayres, Thornbrugh and Jones are part of a senior group that has played football together since the first grade. Coach Joe Brown thought the Ponies had a chance to be better than 1-9 last season, but apparently they just needed a little more seasoning.
According to Tulsa World records, this year the Ponies have posted their three highest point totals in at least 47 years of football. Along with the 72 points against Mounds, they scored 64 and 62 in wins over Caney Valley and Kiefer, respectively. Kellyville moves into the World's Class 2A rankings this week at No. 10.
Except for an 8-4 record two years ago under former coach Brent Scott (now at Okmulgee), the Ponies haven't had an abundance of success in Ayres' lifetime.
"Football’s a big thing in any small town, but we never got to see teams go deep in the playoffs when I was a kid,” Ayres said. “Our class has won lots of games in little league and middle school, so we expect to win. It’s all we've known. But varsity football is different from little league."
Things get more dicey this week. The Ponies host Meeker on Friday to open 2A-4 play and visit explosive OKC Millwood on Oct. 2. The rugged district also includes No. 2 Jones and No. 10 Prague.
Said Brown, “I’ll know better in two weeks how good we are."
Summit breaks into rankings
Summit Christian moved into the Class B rankings at No. 9 after a 34-30 win over Barnsdall, which was ranked No. 6 but droppe to 10.
Wyatt Austin accounted for 444 yards and five TDs and also had 31 tackles.
Summit coach Todd Fulps said, "Our first half was awful. Second half, the kids made plays. Gabe Cox and Carson Cooper both had over 100 yards receiving in the second half. Alex Schwier had a key interception that really helped change momentum. Barnsdall is a well-coached, physical football team. Just proud of our kids for continuing to fight."
Kinnard moves to Owasso
Shawn Hein of the Owasso Reporter reported Friday that Owasso coach Bill Blankenship confirmed that junior DeShawn Kinnard has joined the 6AI No. 1 Rams program. Kinnard was the World's readers' choice preseason selection as the metro's top running back. A week earlier, Kinnard rushed for 276 yards and three TDs to lead Claremore past Oologah 28-20.
Claremore, despite losing Kinnard, responded with a 37-7 win over Catoosa on Friday to improve to 2-1.
Mike Brown, Tulsa World, contributed to this column.
