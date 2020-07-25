About the contest

The 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2020 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.

Voting is underway and will continue through 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.